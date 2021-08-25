Pick a Back-to-School Outfit, Get a Book Rec!<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/bridget-farr/margie-kelly-breaks-the-dress-code/9780316461573/">Margie Kelly Breaks the Dress Code</a> by Bridget FarrA timely and thought-provoking novel about one girl's fight against gender inequality at her middle school and the lessons about her own privilege she learns along the way.Margie Kelly's perfect skirt was dress coded on her very first day of middle school. Upset and embarrassed, Margie spends the whole day wearing oversized gym shorts. So much for starting sixth grade with confidence!But when Margie realizes that the dress code is only applied to the female students and not the boys, Margie gets mad. Really mad.The dress code is keeping girls stuck in detention all day and away from learning. The boys act like they own the school. And the teachers turn a blind eye to the hypocrisies taking place in the halls, classrooms, and clubs. Something has to change! And Margie knows just how to do it. She'll plan a school-wide protest with her best friend, Daniela, and fellow classmates Jamiya and Gloria.But as Margie moves forward with her plans, she comes to realize some hard truths about herself. Will Margie recognize her own privilege and make meaningful change for all students?<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/james-patterson/jacky-ha-ha-my-life-is-a-joke-a-graphic-novel/9780316497893/">Jacky Ha-Ha: My Life is a Joke</a><a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/james-patterson/jacky-ha-ha-my-life-is-a-joke-a-graphic-novel/9780316497893/"> </a><a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/james-patterson/jacky-ha-ha-my-life-is-a-joke-a-graphic-novel/9780316497893/">(A Graphic Novel)</a> by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein Adapted by Adam Rau; Illustrated by Betty TangClass clown Jacky Hart is back and ready for the best summer ever in James Patterson's bestselling graphic novel series! But can she juggle family, friends, and work and still find time to act and sing?Living on the shore is all about fun, fun, FUN! With my starring role in the boardwalk's biggest blockbuster performance, a life of fame and fortune is finally within reach.Until I accidentally lose my job, embarrass myself in front of a crush, AND ruin a friendship, all at the same time.My problems can't always be laughed away–but I sure am going to try. After all, they didn't nickname me Jacky Ha-Ha for nothing!<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/dwayne-reed/simon-b-rhymin/9780316538978/">Simon B. Rhymin'</a> by Dwayne ReedA humorous and heartwarming bounce-to-the-beat underdog story about a young rapper whose rhymes help bring his community together, from America's favorite rapping teacher.Eleven-year-old Simon Barnes dreams of becoming a world-famous rapper that everyone calls Notorious D.O.G. But for now, he's just a Chicago fifth grader who's small for his age and afraid to use his voice.Simon prefers to lay low at school and at home, even though he's constantly spitting rhymes in his head. But when his new teacher assigns the class an oral presentation on something that affects their community, Simon must face his fears.With some help from an unexpected ally and his neighborhood crew, will Simon gain the confidence to rap his way to an A and prove that one kid can make a difference in his 'hood?<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/william-lashner/elizabeth-webster-and-the-court-of-uncommon-pleas/9781368065207/">Elizabeth Webster and the Court of Uncommon Pleas</a> by William LashnerWelcome to Elizabeth Webster’s world, where the common laws of middle school torment her days . . . and the uncommon laws of an even weirder realm govern her nights. Elizabeth Webster is happy to stay under the radar (and under her bangs) until middle school is dead and gone. But when star swimmer Henry Harrison asks Elizabeth to tutor him in math, it’s not linear equations Henry really needs help with-it’s a flower-scented, poodle-skirt-wearing, head-tossing ghost who’s calling out Elizabeth’s name.But why Elizabeth? Could it have something to do with her missing lawyer father? Maybe. Probably. If only she could find him. In her search, Elizabeth discovers more than she is looking for: a grandfather she never knew, a startling legacy, and the secret family law firm, Webster & Son, Attorneys for the Damned.Elizabeth and her friends soon land in court, where demons and ghosts take the witness stand and a red-eyed judge with a ratty white wig hands out sentences like sandwiches. Will Elizabeth’s father arrive in time to save Henry Harrison-and is Henry the one who really needs saving?<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/jason-platt/middle-school-misadventures-operation-hat-heist/9780316416894/">Middle School Misadventures: Operation: Hat Heist!</a> by Jason PlattIn Jason Platt’s second Middle School Misadventures graphic novel, Newell’s favorite hat gets taken away! With the help of his most talented friends, he concocts the perfect plan to get it back. Operation: Hat Heist is a go!Newell’s favorite show of all time is The Captain! Newell is beyond excited when he learns that the Captain himself, Patrick O’Shaughnessy, will be at Monster Comic Con. He can’t wait to meet The Captain wearing his once-worn-by-The-Captain WWII crusher hat that his dad gave him. But when Newell brings the hat to school, it gets stolen from his backpack! When Newell finally spots the culprit wearing his hat in the hall, Mr. Todd confiscates it and reminds the students, "There are no hats to be worn in school!" Double fart. What will Newell do?! He wants his hat back so he doesn't let his dad down and so he can impress his hero, but Mr. Todd refuses to return it! Just when Newell is about to give up, he receives a note from 8th grader Ethan: "I have an idea. Also, bring your friends. They can help too." Can Newell, Ethan, and this ragtag group of friends pull off the perfect hat heist?