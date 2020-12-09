Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Middle Grade Books with Transgender, Nonbinary, and Gender Non-Conforming Characters

Bill Grace, Marketing Coordinator

It’s only in the last ten years that we’ve seen books for young readers begin to reflect the lived experiences of transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming young people. Fortunately, more and more books are portraying these experiences, giving voice to children who otherwise might feel isolated or unseen. Seeing one’s own story, or a story like one’s own, in a book is a powerful self-affirmation. Likewise, seeing someone else’s story in a book creates a meaningful bond of empathy. Whatever your personal gender identity or that of your young readers, explore these amazing middle grade books featuring transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming characters. Their stories are filled with all of the beauty, magic, and joy you could want to read.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 