LBYR Book Sharing Permission Statement

With many schools and libraries continuing to operate at limited capacity, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers has extended the permissions for teachers, librarians, and booksellers to post readings of books online for students to access through the remainder of the school year. Over the past two years we have been in awe of your efforts to adapt to the changing needs of your students and communities, and we want to support you. We ask that if you read an LBYR book online to your students or library patrons that you follow a few short guidelines:

Please note at the onset of the video that you are reading with permission from Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

Please only post your video through your school, library, or bookstore’s private platform or through another closed group or platform with limited access for only your students or patrons.

Please delete your video or disable access by June 30, 2022 , as this is a limited-time permission.

Please send your name, school, library, or bookstore, city, and state, as well as the title and author/illustrator of the book(s) you intend to read online to childrenspublicity@hbgusa.com .

. By posting a reading, you are agreeing to abide by the above terms.

Please tag our social media handles in any posts affiliated with your readings—we’d love to see them!

Thank you for all of your incredible work to support students and families during these uncertain times.