Introducing the LBYR Lunch Bunch Book Club!

The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell

Now that all the kids are home more than anyone could ever have expected, everyone seems to be scrabbling to find activities to keep them entertained! We get it, kids have short attention spans and are very, very distracting. Well, if you need fifteen minutes of peace every other Thursday, guess who’s got you covered! Welcome to The Lunch Bunch Book Club! Every other Thursday, we’ll be discussing a new middle-grade book live on our Instagram. We’ll announce the book two weeks in advance, to give you and your kids plenty of time to pick it up and read it before our club meeting. So if you need fifteen minutes to make lunch, or are looking for something to watch with your kids during lunch, tune in to The Lunch Bunch!

Our first Lunch Bunch pick is The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell! It’s the first book in Chris Colfer’s incredible Land of Stories series. And no worries if your kid has already read it, no need to re-read! Bill will be talking about his favorite things in the story and fielding questions from kids and adults alike! To submit your kids’ questions or reviews, look out on our Instagram for our story or use the hashtag #LBYRLunchBunch on Twitter and Instagram! It’ll premiere at 1pm EST (this’ll be more like the Brunch Bunch if you’re on the West Coast), on April 2nd! We hope to see you there!