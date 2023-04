How much magic would you have?How much magic would you have? Would you have a whole bunch, or maybe just a pinch? You've got tons of magic!But don't let it go to your head! Just because you've got tons of magic, doesn't mean you know how to use it properly. Just remember to DO GOOD!You've only got a pinch of magic!But don't let that get you down! Just remember, its not how much magic you have, but how you use it that counts. Try your hardest, and you're certain to DO GOOD. You've got a good amount of magic!You're not the most magical in town, but your magic is nothing to stiff at. Just remember, it all depends upon how you use it. Don't forget to DO GOOD and good luck!You've got some magic!You're certainly not the most magical in town, but you've also got some tricks up your sleeve. Just remember, it's not how much magic you have, but what you do with the magic you've got. So go forth and DO GOOD!What type of place would you go to?Choose a magical companion for your journey!What would your go-to snack be on your journey?What is your magical talent?