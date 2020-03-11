Dragon and Fire Truck Safety Tips

It’s the ultimate battle: Fire Truck vs. Dragon! In the follow-up from Chris Barton’s New York Times bestselling picture book SHARK VS. TRAIN, this hilarious picture book pairs two unlikely friends together for an epic battle. In honor of the release for FIRE TRUCK VS. DRAGON, here are our top fire and dragon safety tips to make sure you have a fun time!

Do…bring marshmallows to the campfire. The campfire wouldn’t be the same without Fire Truck and Dragon’s famous s’mores!

Don’t…let Fire Truck tell scary stories. That bunny monster kept me up all night.

Do…let Dragon make you his free-range potato salad. It’s delicious.

Don’t…go to water park without Fire Truck! No one’s more fun than him at a water park.

Do…watch Fire Truck and Dragon’s staring contests.

And finally, don’t… go to bed before Fire Truck and Dragon say goodnight to each other—you don’t want to miss the show!