Dinosaur Safety Tips

Andie Divelbiss, Marketing Coordinator

You may think that the dinosaurs went extinct because of a comet or an asteroid. Maybe you even suspect a volcanic eruption. Well, we’re here to tell you and your little reader that none of that is true. In fact, please follow these very important safety tips to avoid going the way of your favorite dinosaur.

Tip #1:

Make sure you change your underwear every single day or you may go extinct just like Tyrannosaurus rex.

Tip #2:

Don’t scratch your bug bites—that’s how Stegosaurus disappeared.

Tip #3:

Always wear a helmet (even if it gives you hat hair) or you might be wiped out like Triceratops.

Tip #4:

Avoid swallowing your gum because you could float away like Brachiosaurus.

Tip #5:

Never EVER pick your nose with your toes and eat it. That’s what Velociraptor did, and no one has seen them since.

To find out what happened to all the other dinosaurs, check out How Dinosaurs Went Extinct from Ame Dyckman and Jennifer Harney!