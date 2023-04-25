Dinosaur Safety Tips

From author Ame Dyckman and illustrator Jenn Harney comes a hilarious faux-cautionary tale featuring dad jokes and tantrum-throwing dinosaurs!



In this outrageous "safety guide," a child in a museum asks their parents how the dinosaurs all became extinct. Well, their father has some theories. Gallimimus? Ran with scissors. Ankylosaurus? Tipped in their chair. Spinosaurus? Swam after eating. Tyrannosaurus rex? Didn’t change their underwear. By the end of the story, the child vows to never do any of these "dangerous" things again. Those dinosaurs should have been more careful!



This off-the-wall picture book written by New York Times bestselling author Ame Dyckman with uproarious illustrations by Jenn Harney will have kids laughing out loud as they see dinosaurs getting into some all-too-familiar hijinks.