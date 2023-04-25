Dinosaur Safety Tips
You may think that the dinosaurs went extinct because of a comet or an asteroid. Maybe you even suspect a volcanic eruption. Well, we’re here to tell you and your little reader that none of that is true. In fact, please follow these very important safety tips to avoid going the way of your favorite dinosaur.
Tip #1:
Make sure you change your underwear every single day or you may go extinct just like Tyrannosaurus rex.
Tip #2:
Don’t scratch your bug bites—that’s how Stegosaurus disappeared.
Tip #3:
Always wear a helmet (even if it gives you hat hair) or you might be wiped out like Triceratops.
Tip #4:
Avoid swallowing your gum because you could float away like Brachiosaurus.
Tip #5:
Never EVER pick your nose with your toes and eat it. That’s what Velociraptor did, and no one has seen them since.
To find out what happened to all the other dinosaurs, check out How Dinosaurs Went Extinct from Ame Dyckman and Jennifer Harney!
How Dinosaurs Went Extinct
by Ame Dyckman
Illustrated by Jennifer Harney
From author Ame Dyckman and illustrator Jenn Harney comes a hilarious faux-cautionary tale featuring dad jokes and tantrum-throwing dinosaurs!
In this outrageous "safety guide," a child in a museum asks their parents how the dinosaurs all became extinct. Well, their father has some theories. Gallimimus? Ran with scissors. Ankylosaurus? Tipped in their chair. Spinosaurus? Swam after eating. Tyrannosaurus rex? Didn’t change their underwear. By the end of the story, the child vows to never do any of these "dangerous" things again. Those dinosaurs should have been more careful!
This off-the-wall picture book written by New York Times bestselling author Ame Dyckman with uproarious illustrations by Jenn Harney will have kids laughing out loud as they see dinosaurs getting into some all-too-familiar hijinks.
