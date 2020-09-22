Democracy for Dinosaurs (and Kids)!

2020 has been a big year for many reasons and we still have some historical moments to come with the impending presidential election this November. I vividly remember my parents explaining the democratic process to my sister and me in anticipation of the 2004 presidential election. We had been able to cast “ballots” at our elementary school and my parents had us watch the news with them on election night. If that experience left me with one major takeaway, it was that no child is too young to learn about democracy.

In this brand new, kid-friendly guide from Marc Brown and Laurie Krasny Brown, we learn from a happy band of dinosaurs about the key principles and civic values shared in our democratic society. As a little preview for what you can expect from the dinosaurs, here are just a few important topics they go over in the book:

Sharing Equal Rights

Sharing is all about inclusion and equality. Keeping everything to yourself makes those around you feel sad and excluded. If you are good at sharing, you will hope that others will share with you in return. Sharing can look like many different things: Of course, you can share snacks and toys, but you can also share knowledge, culture, and language! Within our country, this idea means that citizens should all have the opportunity to feel safe, have a home and food, and be able to go to school or get a job.

Be Honest

Honesty is an important trait for all kid and adult citizens. You are expected to tell the truth to friends, family, and teachers, because if you don’t, your lies will make you untrustworthy. Telling the truth is not the same as sharing opinions or making a wish—it is about stating facts or following unspoken agreements. Being honest is also about keeping your promises. It’s not always easy to tell the truth and follow through on promises—sometimes it can be a little scary and require bravery, but that is alright!

Vote

Voting is our country’s way of allowing citizens to make collective decisions. One form of voting you probably already take part in every day is exchanging opinions of likes and dislikes with your friends. How do you and your friends or siblings decide what to play or where to ride your bicycles? Expressing your thoughts by voting whenever you have the opportunity is important, because each vote is equally valuable. When votes are missing, nothing can be truly fair!

Want to learn more from these clever dinos? Check out:

by Laurie Krasny Brown; illustrated by Marc Brown