Books for Little Explorers

With everyone stuck at home, the little sailors, future explorers and budding Indiana Jones have gone a long time without embarking on any kind of adventure. Don’t worry, we are here to help! Check out this list of books that will take your little explorer on an exciting journey…all without having to leave the couch.

by Guirec Soudée

Follow Guirec and his best friend, a red hen named Monique, on this amazing true story about their time sailing the world on a tiny boat and how they saved each other lives when they were stranded in the ice off Greenland. This heartwarming story about friendship and survival will have your little world-traveler-in-the-making feel like they are apart of the story.

by Colonel Chris Hadfield, with Kate Fillion; illustrated by The Fan Brothers

For budding astronauts with thoughts of space exploration, this book is perfect. Chris is a young boy who wants to go to space, but is scared of the dark. And what’s the darkest place out there? Space! Go along with Chris as he overcomes his fear and realizes that his dream is right within his grasp. Bonus: author Colonel Chris Hadfield is a real astronaut!

by Barb Rosenstock; illustrated by Katherine Roy

Another true story of sea exploration, and really dark places, but this time we’re going down into the deep blue sea. Two brave explorers, Otis and Will became the first two people to successfully dive far down into the ocean and they did it in their own invention. How cool is that? Dive into the vast ocean and discover all it has to offer in this daring tale.

by Pat Zietlow Miller; illustrated by Eliza Wheeler

Travel with an adventurous rabbit and band of animal friends as they explore the world right outside their door. From windy paths and energetic cityscapes to steep mountain peaks. This is one reminds every explorer that sometimes the adventure is right in your own backyard.

by Angela Di’Terlizzi; illustrated by Lorena Alvarez

This one is for your little explorer who is a little unsure of what kind of adventure they want to go on. Just because they don’t know yet doesn’t mean they won’t know one day. And maybe your adventurer can’t go on a journey…YET. They haven’t made a life-changing discovery…YET. This wonderful, rhyming tales reminds us that just because we can’t do certain things yet doesn’t mean we should give up hope and imagination. And don’t worry, things always work out in the end.

by Cressida Cowell

A world-changing magical adventure for future wizards and witches? Yes please! Go along with Xar, the wizard prince, and Wish, a warrior princess, as they stumble upon an adventure they never saw coming. Together they must face an unbelievable foe (a witch!) and save the world.

by Eve Yohalem

Join Blue, her new friend Jules, and Blue’s beloved diabetic alert dog Otis on an actual treasure hunt. Looking for her family’s long-lost fortune with her dog is all Blue plans to do over the summer but the universe has other plans. Adding in a girl she doesn’t want to spend with and quasi pirates, it is shaping up to be an unforgettable summer—but perhaps in the better ways than she ever thought possible.