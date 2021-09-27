20 Todd Parr-isms for 20 Years of IT’S OKAY TO BE DIFFERENT
We are who we are because of Todd Parr!
Whether we’re learning our ABCs, or learning how to love ourselves, Todd teaches us through his signature color and charm, in his fun stories.
In honor of IT’S OKAY TO BE DIFFERENT’s 20th Anniversary, here are 20 pieces of advice from Todd Parr and some classic Todd titles to read along with them:
- Be kind.
- Don’t worry.
- Always feel good about yourself.
- Hug your family.
- Pet all the dogs!
- Be a friend to all the animals.
- Don’t wear your underwear on your head.
- It’s okay to make mistakes.
- Celebrate your birthday—a day all about you!
- Look both ways before crossing the street.
- Be who you are!
- Read a lot of books.
- Thank a teacher.
- Sometimes you just feel silly (and that’s great!)
- Sometimes you just feel scared (and that’s okay!)
- Take care of the planet.
- Be thankful for all life’s special moments.
- Celebrate joy every day.
- Eat macaroni and cheese in the bathtub (or anywhere really!)
- It’s okay to be different!
It's okay to need some help.
It's okay to be a different color.
It's okay to talk about your feelings.
From the bestselling author Todd Parr comes a reassuring book about being who you are.
Told with Todd Parr's signature wit and wisdom, It's Okay to Be Different cleverly delivers the important messages of acceptance, understanding, and confidence in an accessible, child-friendly format. The book features the bold, bright colors and silly scenes that made Todd a premiere voice for emotional discussions in children's literature. Targeted to young children first beginning to read, this book will inspire kids to celebrate their individuality through acceptance of others and self-confidence--and it's never to early to develop a healthy self-esteem.
It's Okay to be Different is designed to encourage early literacy, enhance emotional development, celebrate multiculturalism and diversity, and promote character growth.