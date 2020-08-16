Read the Entire Series...

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Beginning, Book 1

9780824956844

USD: $6.99 / CAD: $9.99

Read More
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: Race to the Ark, Book 2

9780824956851

USD: $6.99 / CAD: $9.99

Read More
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Great Escape, Book 3

9780824956899

USD: $6.99 / CAD: $9.99

Read More
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: Journey to Jericho, Book 4

9780824956929

USD: $6.99 / CAD: $9.99

Read More
Arrow Icon Arrow Icon
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Shepherd’s Stone, Book 5

9780824956912

USD: $6.99 / CAD: $9.99

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Lion's Roar, Book 6

9780824957056

USD: $6.99 / CAD: $9.99

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The King Is Born, Book 7

9781546014638

USD: $6.99 / CAD: $9.99

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: Miracles by the Sea, Book 8

9781546033790

USD: $6.99 / CAD: $9.99

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Final Scroll, Book 9

9781546034353

USD: $6.99 / CAD: $9.99

Arrow Icon Arrow Icon

Meet The Author: M. J. Thomas

Mike Thomas grew up in Florida playing sports and riding his bike to the library and an arcade named the Cosmic Cowboy. He graduated from Liberty University, earning a bachelor's degree in Bible Studies. When his son Peter was nine years old, Mike went searching for books that would teach Peter about the Bible in a fun, imaginative way. Finding none, he decided to write his own series. Mike Thomas lives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with his wife, Lori; sons Payton and Peter; and their dog, Hank.

Discover More