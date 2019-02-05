Micah's Super Vlog: Just Chill

In the fourth book of the Micah’s Super Vlog series based on JellyTelly’s popular animated web show, Micah and his friends learn about identity and what it means to be compassionate.



There’s a new kid in school. Will Micah give him a chance before writing him off?



Tre is cool but there seems to be more going on than meets the eye. Micah intends to find out what this guy is all about. When he discovers the new kid really does have a secret, will Micah accept Tre for who he is or continue to avoid him?