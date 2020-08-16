CELEBRATING FAMILY
Grandma Hugs
The relationship between a grandmother and her grandchild is special. Bestselling author Hannah C. Hall has written this board book to celebrate precious time spent…
Grandpa Love
The relationship between a grandfather and his grandchild is a special one. This board book, written by bestselling author Hannah C. Hall, celebrates that bond.…
Love You Always
A child is a treasured leaf on a family tree, surrounded by love from mom, dad, doting grandparents, aunts and uncles, and family friends too.…
Where's My Hug?
This entertaining new board book follows a mom and child in a sweet game of hide-and-seek. As the child moves from spot to spot, the…
How Do I Love You?
An updated version of a P. K. Hallinan classic, this board book reassures children that they are loved no matter what. Written in first-person verse…
Brothers Forever
Brothers may squabble and fight, but when it comes right down to it, the relationship between brothers is often the closest and most enduring of…
Sisters Forever
A warm and engaging look at the bond between sisters. This story is a colorful celebration of the special bond shared between sisters. Sisters may…
MUSICAL BOARD BOOKS FOR AGES 2 TO 5
Everybody Loves The Berenstain Bears
The #1 Children's Faith-Based Brand VEGGIE TALES
Very Veggie Book of Prayers
Now little ones can join Bob, Larry, and the rest of the Veggie crew as they talk to God throughout the day. This padded board…
Good Night, Sleep Tight
The Veggies prepare for bedtime in this sweetly rhyming board book. It's getting late, and the Veggies are getting ready for bed. Laura and her…
Jesus Loves Me
Join Bob, Larry, and the rest of the Veggies as they share a joyful message for little ones: Jesus loves you very much! The lyrics…
Count Your Blessings
The Veggies know that it's important and fun to thank God for everything that is good. This new board book, with its colorful illustrations and…
God Made You Special!
When you look in the mirror, you'll see his touch . . . 'cause God made you special, and he loves you very much!;Join Bob…
I Thank God For This Day
This musical VeggieTales board book teaches young children to thank God for His daily blessings and features a sound button for singing along.The Veggies know…
This Little Light of Mine
An inspiring and engaging story from VeggieTales about the ways God lights our path and shines through us.
Very Veggie 5-Minute Stories
Perfect for an on-the-go storytime or a fast bedtime reading for sleepy kids, Very Veggie 5-Minute Stories brings fans a new collection of nine VeggieTales…
Very Veggie Bedtime Prayers
This new VeggieTales book of bedtime prayers is perfect for easing the daily transition from playtime to sweet dreams. These rhyming, toddler-friendly prayers will help…
Very Veggie Devos for Little Ones
This collection of thirty simple devotions written for two- to four-year-olds is crafted to spark questions and begin conversations. From celebrating God's love for us…
We Wish You a Merry Christmas!
It's Christmastime at last, and Larry's excited to help decorate the village tree. The Veggies gather ornaments, popcorn, and lights, and work together to make…