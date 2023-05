Contact Us

620 SW 5th Ave., Ste. 400

Portland, Oregon 97204

1-971-373-5888 (phone)

For media inquiries, please email timber-publicity@hbgusa.com.

Interested in inviting a Timber Press author to speak at your event? Please email timber-publicity@hbgusa.com with the author’s name, possible date, expected attendance, and any other details you can share about your event or organization.

For general queries, please email timber-hi@hbgusa.com.