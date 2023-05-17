Timber Press – About Us

About Us

About Timber Press

Timber Press is dedicated to sharing the wonders of the natural world by publishing books from experts in the fields of gardening, horticulture, and natural history.

Founded in 1978, Timber Press is internationally recognized as the leading gardening publisher. Its books and authors have received awards from the American Horticultural Society, the Garden Writers of America, the Garden Media Guild, and the National Garden Club of America. Some of Timber’s bestselling classics include Michael Dirr’s Encyclopedia of Trees and Shrubs, Bringing Nature Home by Douglas Tallamy, Tracy DiSabato-Aust’s The Well-Tended Perennial Garden, Marta McDowell’s Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life, and A Way to Garden by Margaret Roach.

Timber Press joined the Workman family in 2006, which in turn joined Hachette Book Group in 2021. Learn about our commitment to diversity. The Timber office is located in Portland, Oregon—a city filled with natural wonders.