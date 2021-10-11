"A fantastic novel that any fan of The Witcher will instantly appreciate." —The GamerAndrzej Sapkowski's Witcher series has become a fantasy phenomenon, finding millions of fans worldwide and inspiring the hit Netflix show and video games. Now the bestselling author introduces readers to a new hero on an epic journey… Read More
A sweeping tale of revolution and wonder in a world not quite like our own, A Declaration of the Rights of Magicians is a genre-defying story of magic, war, and the struggle for freedom in the early modern world.It is the Age of Enlightenment -- of new and magical political… Read More
“WEAVES A CAPTIVATING SPELL OF MYTH AND MAGIC AROUND THE READER.” —Jennifer Saint, author of Ariadne In the ancient kingdom of Dumnonia, there is old magic to be found in the whisper of the wind, the roots of the trees, and the curl of the grass.King Cador knew this once, but… Read More
"If you liked American Gods by Neil Gaiman or Circe by Madeline Miller, be sure to pick this one up." -- TimewornA sweeping tale of forbidden love and warring gods, where a young Inuit shaman and a Viking warrior become unwilling allies in a war that will determine the fate… Read More
Return to the world of A Secret History of Witches with the bewitching tale of Ursule Orchiere and her discovery of magical abilities that will not only change the course of her life but every generation that comes after her. Brittany, 1762There hasn’t been a witch born in the Orchière clan for… Read More
Experience an evocative combination of fantasy, history, and Jewish folklore in this lush and lyrical fairytale-inspired novel from the author of The Sisters of the Winter Wood.Deep in the Hungarian woods, the sacred magic of King Solomon lives on in his descendants. Gathering under the midnight stars, they perform small… Read More
Spanning Jazz Age Paris to modern-day American, The Ladies of the Secret Circus is a decadent and magical tale of family secrets and lost love set against the backdrop of an extraordinary circus from the author of A Witch in Time."[A] page-turning story of dark magic, star-crossed love, and familial sacrifice." —Publishers… Read More
In the late 1800s, three sisters use witchcraft to change the course of history in this powerful novel of magic, family, and the suffragette movement. In 1893, there's no such thing as witches. There used to be, in the wild, dark days before the burnings began, but now witching is nothing… Read More
"Just plain awesome" -- Brandon SandersonCivil unrest cripples the citizens of Adro in the aftermath of the revolution that obliterated the monarchy. Now, Field Marshal Tamas and his lieutenants must confront the true cost of freedom in book one of the Powder Mage Trilogy.It's a bloody business overthrowing a king.… Read More
*Named one of TIME's Top 100 Fantasy Books Of All TimeA nobleman's daughter with magic in her blood. An empire built on the dreams of enslaved gods. Empire of Sand is Tasha Suri's lush, dazzling, Mughal India-inspired debut fantasy.The Amrithi are outcasts; nomads descended of desert spirits, they are coveted… Read More
"Brimming with romance and gilded with danger, Wild and Wicked Things is a heady, lyrical gem of a book."—Hannah Whitten, New York Times bestselling authorIn the aftermath of World War I, a young woman gets swept into a glittering world filled with illicit magic, romance, blood debts, and murder in this… Read More
In the spirit of Circe, Ariadne, and The Witch's Heart, this stunning debut reimagines the life of Kaikeyi, the extraordinary queen from the famous Indian epic the Ramayana. It is a tale of fate and family, of courage and heartbreak, that centers Indian mythology and gives voice to a woman… Read More