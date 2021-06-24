Which Hawthorne brother will you inherit?Nash HawthorneNash Hawthorne is a protector, once you become one of his people, he will move mountains to keep you safe. He is a cowboy who just wants to enjoy his life. He doesn’t have time for the games and politics that come along with Hawthorne family fortune.Grayson HawtorneGrayson Hawthorne the one who is above it all. The heir apparent who is too smart for his own good. All Grayson cares about is Hawthorne – the Hawthorne family, their name, their businesses and goodness help anyone who tries to come between any of those things.Jameson HawthorneJameson Hawthorne. Keep an eye out for this brother, he is charming, charismatic, and funny but it’s all a game to him or is it? Does he really care and if so, will he stop once he no longer has use for you?Xander HawthorneAlexander Hawthorne, Xander to his friends. There is definitely more than meets the eye when it come to the youngest Hawthorne brother. He is sweet, caring, nice, and doesn’t care about the games his brothers are playing but no one is perfect right – especially in this family.Which one speaks to you the most?Pick a movie typeIf you and a friend find a mysterious letter containing a riddle you...Pick a numberSomeone says you inherited a fortune from an unknown billionaire what is your first thought?An unknown person arrives shaking up the family and you . . .When it comes to chaos you usually . . .Pick a color