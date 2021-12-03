Witch & Wizard

9780316072205

USD: $0.99 / CAD: $0.99

The Gift

9780316122214

USD: $4.99 / CAD: $4.99

The Fire

9780316194648

USD: $4.99 / CAD: $4.99

The Kiss

9780316244275

USD: $3.99 / CAD: $3.99

The Lost

9780316207737

USD: $3.99 / CAD: $3.99

Meet The Author: James Patterson

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to schoolkids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.

Learn more at jamespatterson.com

