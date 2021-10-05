Fiction Featuring Strong Women
These powerful women are ready to take on anything life throws at them in these hopeful novels about life, love, and happiness.
These powerful women are ready to take on anything life throws at them in these hopeful novels about life, love, and happiness.
In a James Patterson thriller, you'll never know who will save the day. Could it be a dedicated journalist or a snarky teen, a mother of two or a tough-shelled lawyer? Let's crack the case and find out which crime-solving female you are!