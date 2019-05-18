Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Your USA National Parks Adventure Is About to Begin

"There are 59 national parks, each one a masterpiece spread across the USA. The artistry of nature paints their rain forests with mossy green, their lakes a vivid blue, and their canyons in shifting oranges and reds.

 

Their beauty is in their wilderness. Cactus deserts bloom against the odds, and rugged mountains trap snow to feed rivers tumbling to oceans, where seascapes change with each tide. Wolves, grizzly bears, orcas, and eagles still rule the animal kingdom, much as they did with only Native Americans occupied these lands.

 

Our parks provide moments of connection: hearing birds chatter, smelling fragrant trees, feeling the spray of the waterfalls, touching rocks smooth over by centuries, and staring up into dark skies. These are the moments that let nature wash through us; that offer renewal of the human spirit.

 

Your trip to any of these national parks can be the start of a longer, life-enriching journey. Let it begin."

  • −Becky Lomax, from the introduction to USA National Parks: The Complete Guide to All 59 Parks
Moon USA National Parks

Moon USA National Parks

Buy the Book

Read More

They've been dubbed America's best idea for a reason: get inspired, get outdoors, and discover the wild beauty of the United States with Moon USA National Parks. Inside you'll find: Coverage of all 59 national parks, from the misty mountains of the east and the redwoods of the west, to…

National Parks

National Parks

Buy the Book

Read More

Calling all Junior Rangers! This fun-filled guide explores the wonders and weirdness of more than 75 U.S. parks, monuments, and landmarks, from Acadia to Zion. From Yellowstone to the Statue of Liberty, from Gettysburg National Battlefield to Mount Rushmore, National Parks is the only kid-friendly, family-oriented book that covers all…

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle