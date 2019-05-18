Which National Park Is For You?America's national parks range from the misty mountains in the east to the redwoods in the west; from the glaciers of Alaska to the volcanoes of Hawaii. Which one should you add to your bucket list?You got Acadia National Park!WHY GO: Travel the rugged northeast island seacoast of Maine.Drama comes from mountains tumbling to the sea and ocean waves crashing upon granite ledges, while serene lakes provide a dose of calm. Cruise along the Park Loop Road to the summit of Cadillac Mountain, sip afternoon tea in a 19th century teahouse, or take a horse-drawn open carriage ride on the carriage roads of Mount Desert Island.You got Great Smoky Mountains National Park!WHY GO: See the country's oldest mountains in Tennesee and North Carolina.The most visited national park in the country is popular for many reasons: scenic drives, historic early settlements, hikes to high viewpoints, and evening firefly shows. In the fall, droves of visitors come for one of the most impressive color shows in the eastern United States.You got Yosemite National Park!WHY GO: Admire waterfalls and granite cathedrals.Granite monoliths and plunging waterfalls are the hallmarks of this Sierra park that lures hikers, backpackers, and big-wall climbers. Scale Half Dome, marvel at the plunging Bridal Veil Fall and Yosemite Falls, hike the popular Mist Trail, or pose for a photo at the top of Glacier Point.You got Grand Teton National Park!WHY GO: Bask in the beauty of the Tetons in Wyoming.A craggy spine of peaks laced with hiking trails spills in glacial lakes and historic Jackson Hole Ranches. Summit the vertical cliffs of Grand Teton, drive the Teton Park Road past the idyllic waters of Jenny Lake, and spot bison, grizzlies, elk, moose, bald eagles, and more.You got Big Bend National Park!WHY GO: See the Rio Grande.This mountain, canyon, and desert park yields colorful cacti, tropical birds, and views into Mexico. Navigate the switchbacks on the dramatic Chisos Basin Road, drop by the historic village of Castalon, or raft the wild Rio Grande.You got Everglades National Park!WHY GO: See the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States.Guided trams, bike routes, and water trails offer access to this fragile, swampy ecosystem where alligators and crocodiles coexist. Canoe or kayak through the Glades, paddle through mangroves, and spot gators, manatees, flamingos, and Florida panthers.You got Denali National Park!WHY GO: See the highest peak in North America.Fly over Denali, spot wildlife like bighorn sheep, caribou, and wolves, and take an intrepid trek across a glacier.You got Haleakalā National Park! WHY GO: Watch the sun rise over a volcanic summit.Bike through the rainforest, hike past waterfalls and placid pools, and stargaze from atop the volcano.You got Zion National Park!WHY GO: Explore the one of the West's most impressive canyons.Trek upstream in the rocky water of the North Fork of the Virgin River, through a deep narrow slot canyon of vertical cliffs. Drive back sandstone slick rock, hoodoos, and narrow canyons along the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway. Catch an unforgettable sunset over the Watchman Peak after a long day of hiking.You got Arches National Park!WHY GO: Hike amid natural sandstone arches.Gaze out from Delicate Arch, walk under four iconic arches at the Windows, and hike into the Devil's Garden for fine scenery and (you guessed it!) even more arches.You got Isle Royale National Park!WHY GO: Explore a unique freshwater island.Hike a foggy trail to Lake Superior's shoreline, paddle the island waters, or go backcountry boating in this pristine, uncrowded park.You got Channel Islands National Park!WHY GO: Paddle and hike an ocean sanctuary.The remote islands are only accessible by boat or plane, but when you arrive you're treated to uncrowded trails and isolated beaches. Kayak into sea caves, visit Santa Cruz Island, or hike to spectacular views at Inspiration Point.You got Shenandoah National Park!WHY GO: Explore the Blue Ridge Mountains.Cruise the scenic, 105-mile Skyline Drive, hike a segment of the Appalachian Trail, and glimpse gorgeous fall color along the way.You got Yellowstone National Park!WHY GO: Watch wildlife, geysers, and volcanic wonders.Marvel at Old Faithful as it shoots water 185 feet into the air, spot pronghorn, sheep, elk, bears, and wolves, or hike to waterfalls.You got Glacier National Park!WHY GO: See glaciers and wildlife along scenic drives.Tour the Going-to-the-Sun Road, gaze at awe-inspiring glaciers, hike valleys dotted with scenic lakes, and catch a glimpse of bears and bighorn sheep through your binoculars.You got Rocky Mountain National Park!WHY GO: Explore high peaks and watch wildlife.Spot bull elk, bighorn sheep, and more, drive the curvy Trail Ridge Road, and climb Long's Peak, the highest and most distinctive peak in the park.You got Hawaii Volcanoes National Park!WHY GO: Check out a volcano in action.Walk the rim of the caldera to see steam vents and sulfur springs and hike the jungle-like trail into the crater itself. Within moments, you pass through a tropical rainforest and into a lunar landscape.You got Grand Canyon National Park!WHY GO: Enjoy rim-side views, inner canyon trails, and rafting the Colorado.Grand Canyon National Park must be seen to be believed. Tour Hermit Road for some of the best viewpoints in the park, descend into the inner canyon, and gaze out from Desert View Watchtower.You got Joshua Tree National Park!WHY GO: Explore a desert landscape filled with jumbled boulders and Joshua trees. Joshua Tree's surreal appeal draws casual day-trippers, spring wild flower hounds, serious hikers, and hard-core rock climbers in droves, all wanting to experience its beauty and strangeness. Cruise along the scenic drive of Park Boulevard, tour the ruins of Keys Ranch, or rock climb in Hidden Valley.You got Saguaro National Park!WHY GO: See stately saguaros in the Sonoran Desert.Cactus-lovers, take note: this is where the icon of arid America holds court. WHY GO: See stately saguaros in the Sonoran Desert.Cactus-lovers, take note: this is where the icon of arid America holds court. The saguaro grow slowly, achieving full stature at 125 years old, and can be up to 50 feet tall. Drive the scenic loop, check out petroglyphs on Signal Hill, or bike through the park.You got Olympic National Park!WHY GO: Wander amid old-growth temperate rain forests.Step into the Hoh Rainforest, drive high on Hurricane Ridge, and explore tidepools full of mussels, starfish, and urchins at Ruby Beach.You got Death Valley National Park!WHY GO: See sculpted sand dunes, hidden oases, and geological discoveries.Death Valley boasts extreme temperatures and elevations. Catch a colorful sunrise or sunset from Zabriskie Point, walk on the salt flats of Badwater Basin, or hike to the improbable Darwin Falls.

