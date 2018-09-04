Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Yosemite, Sequoia & Kings Canyon
Explore granite domes, thundering waterfalls, and towering trees: Moon Yosemite, Sequoia & Kings Canyon reveals the best of these stunning national parks. Inside you’ll find:
- Flexible Itineraries: Unique and adventure-packed ideas for day hikers, winter visitors, families with kids, campers, and more
- The Best Hikes in Each Park: Detailed hike descriptions, individual trail maps, mileage and elevation gains, and backpacking options
- Experience the Outdoors: Ride the open-air tram through Yosemite Valley or hike downhill from Glacier Point past roaring waterfalls. Drive the legendary Generals Highway or take a scenic bike ride to pristine lakes (and yes, more waterfalls!). Go for a horse-drawn wagon ride on a pioneer history tour or take a rock-climbing lesson. Walk among the goliaths of Sequoia’s Giant Forest and stop at a historic lodge for dinner and a well-deserved drink
- How to Get There: Up-to-date information on traveling between the parks, gateway towns, park entrances, park fees, and tours
- Where to Stay: From campgrounds and rustic lodges to the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, find the best spots to kick back, both inside and outside the parks
- Planning Tips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Expertise and Know-How from seasoned explorer and outdoor expert Ann Marie Brown
Find your adventure in Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon national parks with Moon.
