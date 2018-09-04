Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Glacier National Park
Through lush green parkland and to the top of jagged summits, forge your own path with Moon Glacier National Park.
- Flexible Itineraries: Unique and adventure-packed ideas for day trips, a week on the road, families with kids, wildlife enthusiasts, and more
- The Best Hikes in Glacier: Individual trail maps, mileage and elevation gains, and backpacking options
- Experience the Outdoors: Find ideas for kayaking, fishing, horseback riding, skiing, and more. Trek through fields of alpine wildflowers and walk beneath waterfalls. Go whitewater rafting, cast a line into the Flathead River for wild trout, or hop on a guided horseback ride. Drive or bike the Going-to-Sun Road, take in views of snowy peaks and glaciers, and spot wild moose or grizzlies roaming the mountainside. Spend a night in a historic lakeside lodge, or set up camp under the stars
- How to Get There: Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, park fees, and tours
- Where to Stay: Campgrounds, resorts, and more both inside and outside the park
- Planning Tips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Expertise and Know-How: Explore Glacier with former park guide and local Becky Lomax
Experience the best of Glacier National Park with Moon.
Visiting more of North America’s national parks? Try Moon Yellowstone & Grand Teton. Trying to hit them all? Check out Moon USA National Parks.