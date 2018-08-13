Kindred Spirit is a special place in North Carolina. It also plays a large role in and has great significance for the main characters, Tru and Hope. Visitors to Kindred Spirit are welcomed with a notebook and a pen inside an old mailbox on a remote stretch of beach and are invited to share and leave behind their personal reflections while connecting with others who have filled the pages before them. In the spirit of Every Breath, this site was set up for fans to read and write their own letters without making a trip to North Carolina. Enjoy the letters collected below when this site first launched, and thanks to all who participated while the page was open for submissions. Please share the experience and invite your friends to come back and visit now that we’re accepting new submissions, for a limited time, to celebrate the paperback release of Every Breath.
