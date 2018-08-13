Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Kindred Spirit is a special place in North Carolina. It also plays a large role in and has great significance for the main characters, Tru and Hope. Visitors to Kindred Spirit are welcomed with a notebook and a pen inside an old mailbox on a remote stretch of beach and are invited to share and leave behind their personal reflections while connecting with others who have filled the pages before them. In the spirit of Every Breath, this site was set up for fans to read and write their own letters without making a trip to North Carolina. Enjoy the letters collected below when this site first launched, and thanks to all who participated while the page was open for submissions. Please share the experience and invite your friends to come back and visit now that we’re accepting new submissions, for a limited time, to celebrate the paperback release of Every Breath.

Dear Marco Antonio,

I forgive you. Even though the relationship wasn't perfect at the beginning, the last two and a half years were the best years of my life. I have some very bad memories, but I chose to stay with the good ones because at the time, you were everything I'd ever prayed for. Tomorrow will be five months since we last talked, and guess what? I've survived! I'm in a journey of self-love and I'm happier than ever. I still think about you and miss you from time to time but it gets better every day. Thank you for the great memories we created together!
Dear G,

After loosing you to ALS I never thought I could or would find love again. You gave me 11 years of love, kindness and laughter that I thought I would never find again. My heart was heavy and sadness filled my life. In a while the pain lessened enough to open my heart again. I have met and married P who has taught me to love again. I want you to know you are not forgotten, part of my heart will always be yours. Thank you for being a part of my life and teaching me how to truly love. Our time was short but our love is something I will carry in my heart forever. Love R

"Open If You Dare!"

Leisurely I started down the path toward the mailbox just as two couples were returning. I immediately wondered if they'd left a note. This is such an amazing way to spend a Sunday afternoon. Getting acquainted with others who've been in this very spot. I'm already feeling myself more comfortable and relaxed as I sense others being intrigued enough to read what's been left behind. Holding the first envelope and studying the penmanship I guessed it had a female author. The words were written in very small but perfect penmanship. "Open If You Dare!" I dared, unfolding a yellowish paper.

I keep hoping he'll come back

7 years. It has been 7 years since I last saw him, and yet he still invades my thoughts everyday. He is the reason my eyes will never be dry. He is the image I see when I listen to a sad song or watch a sad movie. A guy who I never dated but longed for has me wrapped around his fingers and doesn't even know it. I wish I could lose my memory so he won't invade my thoughts anymore. I keep hoping he'll come back, say sorry for hurting me years ago and tell me he loves me. I try to move on, but he always comes back. I fear I'll never get over him and end up alone. Why does love have to be so hard

Two Dads

Finding out at age 12 the man I called “Dad who has raised me was really my stepfather. Being a 24 year old young lady reaching out and finding my biological “Dad” to meet for the very first time. Years of secrecy go by keeping from my “Dad” that I met my biological “Dad” and he is such a wonderful man. Dad, you raise me my whole life, you walked me down the Isle, you are grandpa to my children. Dad, I wish I could have known you growing up, now I am 50 and you are gone and my heart breaks for all that what if’s . I wish I could have just grown up with both of you.

Still love you

Seems like a dream now. 25 years since the sky-diving accident that landed you in a tree in NC and subsequently in my care. Almost gone. 5 days in a coma. But you survived. And you returned. Came to say thank-you a year later to the nursing student who cared for you. Canceled my engagement, changed my life. A whirlwind long-distance romance for 2 years. Then Korea. And travel nursing. And you married someone else. I looked for you in every airport, in every city. Until this year. Until fb let me see your second wife, almost my twin. Heartbroken. Still feel you, this connection. Still love you.
I survived the impossible

I was in a coma for weeks and spent a couple of years coming back to my new normal! I am doing great now and want to find someone to share the desire of life and love with however, now no one gives me the time of day! I want the future of happiness and love in my life... no one is there. It’s lonely alone. I survived the impossible. I’m a miracle of God and have no one to share it with! Why can’t I find someone to share this beautiful life with????

When we were together

40 years have passed, when I lay down and close my eyes at night you are the one I think of, the one I am grateful for, the one I remember as kind and loving. I remember your smile, your laugh, but most of all I remember the way you made me feel when we were together. We weren’t in love, but you showed me what love would be like when I finally meet that someone special, you taught me all I needed to know. I just never met that someone special, I thought I did, but it was never as good, as loving, as caring as it was when I was with you. So, I suppose you were my someone special all along.

