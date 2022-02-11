Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
As a publisher of books for readers of all kinds, of all ages, we support the rights of students and young people to have access to literature, and believe that the ability to read about a variety of experiences promotes empathy, encourages intellectual curiosity, and is one of the most important foundations of a free society.
We are deeply concerned about intensified efforts to remove certain books from libraries and classroom reading lists. These removals deny young people access to stories that interest them and broaden their understanding of the world. It is especially concerning that the targeted and banned books often contain narratives that touch on race, gender, and inequality, and bring to life the experiences of LGBTQIA and BIPOC individuals.
Many Hachette books are among those that have been challenged. We are proud of these banned and challenged books, and wholeheartedly support their authors and illustrators. We have made emergency donations to the Authors Guild, the National Coalition Against Censorship, and PEN America and support their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression and protect writers against censorship.