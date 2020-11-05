Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
Featured Gift Book for the Whole Family
The Giving Manger
Experience the true meaning of Christmas this year with The Giving Manger -- a faith-based interactive family tradition that encourages acts of kindness, focuses on…
Board Books
One Baby Jesus
Experience the events of the first Christmas Day with this playful twist on "The Twelve Days of Christmas," featuring one Baby Jesus, three Wise Men,…
This Little Light of Mine
An inspiring and engaging story from VeggieTales about the ways God lights our path and shines through us.
Will You Be Friends with Me?
Celebrate the differences that make life richer and more interesting with this inclusive board book about a budding friendship.Making friends is something all children do,…
I Thank God For This Day
This musical VeggieTales board book teaches young children to thank God for His daily blessings and features a sound button for singing along.The Veggies know…
I Love You . . . Bigger Than the Sky
Bestselling author Michelle Medlock Adams perfectly portrays unconditional love in this sweetly illustrated padded board book.Animals and humans express their immeasurable love for their kids…
Cuddle-Up Prayers
Cuddle up close with this collection of toddler-friendly prayers. These simple prayers cover everything little ones may want to talk to God about, such as…
Picture Books
That Grand Christmas Day!
Discover the biblical story of Christmas in this luminous picture book, told in fun, rhyming verse that repeats and builds on itself.What happened on the…
Countdown to Christmas
Capture the excitement and joy of counting down the days until Christmas with this fun hands-on Advent activity book, perfect for kids ages 4-8!Countdown to…
The Night Baafore Christmas
Count the sheep -- and the laughs -- in this hilarious follow-up to picture book The Night Baafore Christmas. With sheep misbehaving all over the…
Taste Your Words
Teach kids about the power of words and the importance of kindness with this charming picture book that cleverly illustrates why we should think before…
One Earth
Celebrate our planet and discover easy ways to take care of it with this picture book that's perfect for budding environmentalists and nature lovers. Kids…
Children's Devotionals
God Loves Me Every Day
Growing girls can learn about God and grow in their faith with this easy-to-read devotional that features prayers, Bible verses, and devotions for each day…
God Loves Me Every Day
Boys can learn about God and grow in their faith with this easy-to-read devotional that features prayers, Bible verses, and devotions for each day of…
Chapter Books - The Secrets of the Hidden Scrolls series
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Beginning, Book 1
A mysterious scroll transports a brother and sister back in time to God's creation of the world in the first installment of this action-packed chapter…
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: Race to the Ark, Book 2
In their second time-traveling adventure, siblings Peter and Mary get sent back to the time of Noah just days before the flood comes.The Secret of…
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Great Escape, Book 3
Back for their third adventure, siblings Peter and Mary journey back in time to Egypt, where Moses fights for the Israelites' freedom and plagues wreak…
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: Journey to Jericho, Book 4
The Hidden Scrolls send siblings Peter and Mary back to the Battle of Jericho in this fourth installment of the time-traveling chapter book series.The Secret…
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Shepherd’s Stone, Book 5
When the Hidden Scrolls hurtle siblings Peter and Mary back in time, they wind up in the middle of David and Goliath's epic battle.The Secret…
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Lion's Roar, Book 6
In the sixth installment of the time-traveling chapter book series, the Hidden Scrolls take siblings Peter and Mary back to ancient Babylon, where Daniel is…
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The King Is Born, Book 7
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back…
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: Miracles by the Sea, Book 8
In Book 8 of the time-traveling chapter book series, the Hidden Scrolls send Peter and Mary back to Jerusalem, where a teacher named Jesus has…