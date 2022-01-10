A Practical Guide to Conquering the World can be read by itself, but for those who like endings it can also be considered the refreshingly pragmatic conclusion to World Fantasy Award-winning author K.J. Parker’s acclaimed sequence of novels that began with Sixteen Ways to Defend a Walled City and continue… Read More
“An excellent start to a new series: fast-paced and engaging, with a properly epic setting and a cast of characters I look forward to seeing more of.” –James Islington, author of The Shadow of What Was Lost“Epic fantasy fans listen up: This is the good stuff. Highly recommended.” —Kirkus (starred… Read More
Experience an evocative combination of fantasy, history, and Jewish folklore in this lush and lyrical fairytale-inspired novel from the author of The Sisters of the Winter Wood.Deep in the Hungarian woods, the sacred magic of King Solomon lives on in his descendants. Gathering under the midnight stars, they perform small… Read More
One man and his sentient starship are all that stands between the multiverse and its total destruction in the second book of Essa Hansen’s brilliant, mind-bending space opera trilogy perfect for fans of The Expanse and A Long Way to a Small Angry Planet.Caiden has been on the run for ten years… Read More
"Readers craving a witchy story full of found family, lush nature, and small-town secrets will find it utterly enchanting.” —Hester Fox, author of The Witch of Willow HallA young woman travels to a sleepy southern town in the Appalachian Mountains and steps into a world of hope, fate, and folk magic… Read More
From New York Times bestselling and critically acclaimed author Daniel Abraham, co-author of The Expanse, comes a monumental epic fantasy trilogy that unfolds within the walls of a single great city, over the course of one tumultuous year, where every story matters, and the fate of the city is woven… Read More
Return to the world of A Secret History of Witches with the bewitching tale of Ursule Orchière and her discovery of magical abilities that will not only change the course of her life but every generation that comes after her. Brittany, 1762There hasn’t been a witch born in the Orchière clan for… Read More
From a major new debut author in epic fantasy comes the first book in a trilogy where action, intrigue, and magic collide. The Justice of Kings introduces an unforgettable protagonist destined to become a fantasy icon: Sir Konrad Vonvalt, an Emperor’s Justice, who is a detective, judge, and executioner all… Read More
The Arthur C. Clarke award-winning author of Children of Time brings us an extraordinary space opera about humanity on the brink of extinction, and how one man's discovery will save or destroy us all.The war is over. Its heroes forgotten. Until one chance discovery . . .Idris has neither aged… Read More
For the first time, all of the short fiction set in James S. A. Corey's New York Times bestselling Expanse series is available in this collection—including a brand new novella.Contents:The Expanse Short FictionDriveThe Butcher of Anderson StationThe ChurnGods of RiskThe Vital AbyssStrange DogsAuberonMemory's Legion---For more from James S. A. Corey,… Read More
This dark epic fantasy follows the heirs of four noble houses—each gifted with a divine power—as they form a tenuous alliance to keep their kingdom from descending into a realm-shattering war.The Four Realms—Life, Death, Light, and Darkness—all converge on the city of dusk. For each realm there is a god,… Read More
"A rich, sprawling epic full of history and magic, Declaration is Jonathan Strange with international politics and vampires. I loved it."―Alix E. HarrowA sweeping tale of revolution and wonder in a world not quite like our own, A Radical Act of Free Magic is the conclusion to this genre-defying series… Read More
"Brimming with romance and gilded with danger, Wild and Wicked Things is a heady, lyrical gem of a book." —Hannah Whitten, New York Times bestselling authorIn the aftermath of World War I, a naive woman is swept into a glittering world filled with dark magic, romance, and murder in this… Read More
"Intricate, elegant and sharp as a blade―sweeping political fantasy at its finest."―Tasha Suri, author of The Jasmine ThroneReturn to the Zhaon empire one last time in The Bloody Throne, the masterful conclusion to S. C. Emmett's sweeping epic fantasy of war, glory, and survival.The great Zhaon empire is in turmoil. The emperor… Read More
A usurped prince prepares to take up the mantel of a deadly assassin and reclaim his kingdom, his people, and his slain gods in this epic fantasy from a USA Today bestselling author.Cyrus was only twelve years old when his gods were slain, his country invaded, and his parents—the king… Read More
Set in a Norse-inspired world and packed with myth, magic, and vengeance, this second book in John Gwynne’s Bloodsworn trilogy is the next chapter an epic saga that follows a band of warriors as they face the wrath of ancient gods and change the shape of the world.Lik-Rifa, the dragon… Read More
In this action-packed magical fantasy epic, a heroine at the head of a powerful empire confronts a raging battle as she’s forced to do whatever it takes to restore peace.The Emperor is Dead. Long live the Emperor. Lin Sukai finally sits on the throne she won at so much cost, but… Read More
Welcome back to the streets of Sunder City, a darkly imagined world perfect for readers of Ben Aaronovitch and Jim Butcher.AN ANGEL FALLS IN SUNDER CITY…In a city that lost its magic, an angel falls in a downtown street. His wings are feathered, whole - undeniably magical - the man… Read More
Before she was cast as Indian mythology’s most jealous queen, she had her own story....The only daughter of the kingdom of Kekaya, Kaikeyi is raised on stories about the might and benevolence of the gods: how they churned the vast ocean to obtain the nectar of immortality, how they vanquish… Read More