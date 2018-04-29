Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Elin Hilderbrand's Winter Books
In bestseller Elin Hilderbrand's first Christmas novel, a family gathers on Nantucket for a holiday filled with surprises.Kelley Quinn is the owner of Nantucket's Winter Street Inn and the proud father of four, all of them grown and living in varying states of disarray. Patrick, the eldest, is a hedge…
"Happy Holidays 2015! It has been a rough year for the Quinns, but I would like to start by saying thank you for all of the well wishes and positive missives sent our way."A second Christmas on Nantucket finds Winter Street Inn owner Kelley Quinn reflecting on the past year…
Instant National BestsellerGather under the mistletoe for another round of caroling with the Quinn family in this heartwarming third addition to Elin Hilderbrand's bestselling Winter Street series. Some of the stormy weather of the past few seasons seems to have finally lifted for the Quinns. After a year apart, and…
*The USA Today Bestseller*Raise one last glass with the Quinn Family at the Winter Street Inn. It's been too long since the entire Quinn family has been able to celebrate the holidays under the same roof, but that's about to change. With Bart back safe and sound from Afghanistan, the…