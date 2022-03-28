Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
Women Who Changed History
I Am Malala
THE BESTSELLING, "REMARKABLE" (MARIE CLAIRE) MEMOIR BY THE YOUNGEST RECIPIENT OF THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE "I come from a country that was created at…
Ninth Street Women
Five women revolutionize the modern art world in postwar America in this “gratifying, generous, and lush” true story from a National Book Award and Pulitzer…
Cleopatra
The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer brings to life the most intriguing woman in the history of the world: Cleopatra, the last queen of Egypt. Her palace…
All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days
The INSTANT New York Times BestsellerWinner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for Biography Winner of the PEN/Jacqueline Bograd Weld Award Winner of the Chautauqua…
We're Speaking
“A must-read” (Eve Rodsky), We’re Speaking provides inspirational lessons about life, work, and overcoming adversity—drawn from Kamala Harris's norm-shattering ascent to Vice President of the United States.Kamala…
Rise of the Rocket Girls
The riveting true story of the women who launched America into space. In the 1940s and 50s, when the newly minted Jet Propulsion Laboratory needed…
When Everything Changed
Gail Collins, New York Times columnist and bestselling author, recounts the astounding revolution in women’s lives over the past 50 years, with her usual “sly…
In the Shadow of the Empress
The vibrant, sprawling saga of Empress Maria Theresa—one of the most renowned women rulers in history—and three of her extraordinary daughters, including Marie Antoinette, the…
The Witches
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Cleopatra, the #1 national bestseller, unpacks the mystery of the Salem Witch Trials. It began in 1692, over an exceptionally…
Vital Narratives
Rest Is Resistance
***INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER*** Disrupt and push back against capitalism and white supremacy. In this book, Tricia Hersey, aka The Nap Bishop, encourages us to connect…
The Intersectional Environmentalist
From the 2022 TIME100 Next honoree and the activist who coined the term comes a primer on intersectional environmentalism for the next generation of activists looking…
The World According to Fannie Davis
As seen on the Today Show: This true story of an unforgettable mother, her devoted daughter, and their life in the Detroit numbers of the…
Left on Tenth
The beloved writer of romantic comedies like You've Got Mail tells her own late-in-life love story in her New York Times bestselling "resplendent memoir," complete…
Radical
In this “powerful and unflinching page-turner” (New York Times), a healthcare journalist examines the science, history, and culture of breast cancer.As a health-care journalist, Kate…
Black Widow
With her signature warmth, hilarity, and tendency to overshare, Leslie Gray Streeter gives us real talk about love, loss, grief, and healing in your own…
Tree Thieves
SHORTLISTED FOR THE COLUMBIA SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM J. ANTHONY LUKAS BOOK AWARD LONGLISTED FOR THE 2023 PEN/JOHN KENNETH GALBRAITH AWARD FOR NONFICTION FINALIST FOR THE…
Powerful Fiction
The Snow Hare
In this “riveting, heartfelt” novel of love and consequences (Heather Morris, New York Times bestselling author of The Tattooist of Auschwitz), a woman dreams of becoming…
Circe
“A bold and subversive retelling of the goddess’s story,” this #1 New York Times bestseller is “both epic and intimate in its scope, recasting the…
Like a Sister
In this "crackling domestic suspense" filled with "wry humor and deft pacing" (Alyssa Cole), no one bats an eye when a Black reality TV star is found…
Peach Blossom Spring
A "beautifully rendered" novel about war, migration, and the power of telling our stories, Peach Blossom Spring follows three generations of a Chinese family on their search for…
The Age of Light
One of the Best Books of the Year: Parade, Glamour, Real Simple, Refinery29, Yahoo! Lifestyle Journey back to 1930's Paris with this "startlingly modern love…
The Mercies
The women in an Arctic village must survive a sinister threat after all the men are wiped out by a catastrophic storm in this "gripping novel…
Hannah's War
A “mesmerizing” re-imagination of the final months of World War II (Kate Quinn, author of The Alice Network), Hannah’s War is an unforgettable love story…
Little Women (150th Anniversary Edition)
The beautiful 150th anniversary edition of Louisa May Alcott’s classic tale of the four March sisters, featuring new illustrations and an introduction by New York…
The Pull of the Stars
In Dublin, 1918, a maternity ward at the height of the Great Flu is a small world of work, risk, death, and unlooked-for love, in…
Hokuloa Road
A young man is drawn into the dark side of paradise in this "brilliantly atmospheric" (New York Times Book Review) and "refreshingly creepy" (Washington Post) mystery. A…
Culinary TrailBlazers
A Woman's Place
Discover the trailblazing women who changed the world from their kitchens.If “a woman’s place is in the kitchen,” why is the history of food such…
Romaine Wasn't Built in a Day
"A truly delightful smorgasbord of history and linguistics that kept us entertained—and made us hungry."—Apple Books "Scrumptious…This book was meant to be devoured." —Roy Peter…
The Full Plate
NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER Enjoy family-friendly recipes that are ready in no time, when you've got no time, from New York Times bestselling author, online phenomenon,…
Canal House: Cook Something
Learn to cook well with this Joy of Cooking for the Instagram generation from James Beard Award-winning cookbook studio Canal House, "the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue…
Deep Run Roots
New York Times bestseller • IACP Cookbook of the Year • A landmark work of culinary storytelling with 250 recipes celebrating the flavors of North…
Happiness Is Baking
From the bestselling “legend” of baking (New York Times), Maida Heatter, a modern-classic collection of her all-time best-loved, tried-and-true recipes”Happiness is baking cookies. Happiness is…