Michelle Medlock Adams

Michelle Medlock Adams is an award-winning author of over 90 books, with close to 4 million books sold. Her best-selling What Is . . .? board book series with WorthyKids includes What Is Easter? and What Is Christmas?, which have sold 300,000 to 400,000 copies each. Michelle has helped pen a New York Times bestseller, hosted TBN’s Joy in Our Town TV program, blogged for Guideposts, and taught “Writing for Children” at Taylor University and at more than 100 writers’ conferences. Michelle is married to her high-school sweetheart, Jeff. They have two married daughters, one grandson, and two granddaughters. When not writing or teaching writing, Michelle enjoys bass fishing with her husband and cheering on the Chicago Cubs. Michelle lives in Bedford, Indiana.