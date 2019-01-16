Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Natalee Creech
NATALEE CREECH is a former teacher and current librarian who enjoys bringing Scripture to life through rhyme. During her twelve years as a teacher in South Korea, she discovered that poetry and songs helped her students learn English. When she couldn’t find anything suitable to teach a specific concept, she would write it herself: from igneous rock to ecosystems and amphibians. Since then, Natalee has been working as a children’s librarian at the McAlester Public Library in Oklahoma, where she lives with her family.
Michelle Medlock Adams
Michelle Medlock Adams is an award-winning author of over 90 books, with close to 4 million books sold. Her best-selling What Is . . .? board book series with WorthyKids includes What Is Easter? and What Is Christmas?, which have sold 300,000 to 400,000 copies each. Michelle has helped pen a New York Times bestseller, hosted TBN’s Joy in Our Town TV program, blogged for Guideposts, and taught “Writing for Children” at Taylor University and at more than 100 writers’ conferences. Michelle is married to her high-school sweetheart, Jeff. They have two married daughters, one grandson, and two granddaughters. When not writing or teaching writing, Michelle enjoys bass fishing with her husband and cheering on the Chicago Cubs. Michelle lives in Bedford, Indiana.
Hannah C. Hall
Hannah C. Hall is wife to a worship pastor and stay-at-home mom to three delightful kids. She is the bestselling author of fourteen children’s books lives with her family in a small town in Arkansas.
Carol Heyer
Carol Heyer began her career in the movie industry but soon moved on to writing and illustrating books full-time. She credits her parents’ unwavering support with allowing her to take “the road less traveled” and paint the things she loves. To date, more than one million of Carol’s books have been sold, including the best-selling Humphrey’s First Christmas. Her rich paintings add depth to all of her stories, and she has fans all around the country. Carol lives in Thousand Oaks, California.
