Jeanine Pirro is the host of Justice with Judge Jeanine on the Fox News channel. Previously, she hosted Judge Jeanine Pirro, a syndicated court show for which she won an Emmy. In 1990, she was elected the first woman to sit on the Westchester County court bench. In 1993, she again made history as the first woman elected district attorney in Westchester. As a prosecutor, Pirro received national recognition for founding one of the nation’s first domestic violence units, and has tirelessly crusaded on behalf of the silent victims of violent crime.