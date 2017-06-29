Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Newt Gingrich
NEWT GINGRICH is a former Speaker of the House and 2012 presidential candidate. He is a Fox News contributor and author of 36 books, including 15 New York Times bestsellers. Through Gingrich Productions, he has also produced and hosted documentary films. Recent films include The First American and Nine Days that Changed the World.
Jeanine Pirro
Jeanine Pirro is the host of Justice with Judge Jeanine on the Fox News channel. Previously, she hosted Judge Jeanine Pirro, a syndicated court show for which she won an Emmy. In 1990, she was elected the first woman to sit on the Westchester County court bench. In 1993, she again made history as the first woman elected district attorney in Westchester. As a prosecutor, Pirro received national recognition for founding one of the nation’s first domestic violence units, and has tirelessly crusaded on behalf of the silent victims of violent crime.
Michael Savage
In 2016, after twenty-two years on the air, Michael Savage was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame, an honor that Dr. Savage calls “the capstone of my life.”
The Savage Nation, the country’s #1 streaming radio show, is one of the top programs in America, with millions of listeners and broadcast on over 230 stations, including WABC and KSFO. A prolific New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Savage has been profiled in Playboy and The New Yorker and he has been awarded the Freedom of Speech Award from Talkers magazine. He received his PhD in epidemiology and nutrition sciences from the University of California at Berkeley. He lives in CA.
Charlotte Pence

Charlotte Pence is the New York Times bestselling author of Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President(Regnery Publishing, 2018). Her work has also been published in Glamour magazine and featured in US Weekly, among other major media outlets. A graduate of DePaul University with a BA in Digital Cinema Screenwriting and English, Charlotte contributed writing and production skills to the Emmy Award winning documentary, Fleeced (WFYI Productions). After college, she accompanied her parents on the campaign trail across America, when her father, Vice President Mike Pence, ran for office alongside President Donald Trump. Charlotte lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts where she attends Harvard Divinity School.

