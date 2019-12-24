Wisdom on Leadership
Wisdom on Leadership

102 Quotes to Unlock Your Potential to Lead

by John C. Maxwell

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781546017424

USD: $10

ON SALE: April 14th 2020

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Leadership

PAGE COUNT: 208

Bestselling author and leadership authority John C. Maxwell has combined 102 of his most influential quotes into one convenient book.

“Leadership loves daily, not in a day.”

Use 102 of John Maxwell’s best quotes on leadership to inspire your own inner leader. Whether you want to increase your influence, prepare yourself for that big promotion, or get a handle on leadership for the first time, you can trust John Maxwell to help you in the journey.

Maxwell gives you clear leadership philosophies, prompts you to examine yourself, and encourages you to become the leader you’ve always wanted to be.

