Orbit and CD PROJEKT RED Announce Novel Set in Cyberpunk 2077 Universe

New York, NY— October 10, 2022

Orbit and CD PROJEKT RED have announced a novel set in the universe of the bestselling video game Cyberpunk 2077, titled Cyberpunk 2077: No Coincidence.

Written by acclaimed Polish science fiction writer and screenwriter Rafał Kosik, the electrifying novel follows a group of strangers as they discover that the dangers of Night City are all too real. The novel is slated for publication in the second half of 2023 and will be published simultaneously by Orbit US and Orbit UK.

Kosik is a laureate of highest sci-fi literary honors in Poland. His meticulously thought-out visions of the future draw the attention of mature readers, while his YA sci-fi adventure series “Felix, Net i Nika” is a beloved bestseller with the younger audience. Recently he worked with CD PROJEKT RED on the show Cyberpunk: Edgerunners as a screenwriter.

Based in Poland, CD PROJEKT RED is also the company behind the massively successful Witcher series of video games, and Cyberpunk 2077, released in December 2020, is their latest success. The game sold 13.7 million copies in the first month of its release, 20 million copies to date, and continues to chart in the most-downloaded games sold digitally month-to-month. In September 2022, it hit #1 on the list of most-played games on Steam. The novel announcement follows a highly successful release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an anime made in collaboration with Studio Trigger and Netflix. The anime was in Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart for two consecutive weeks upon release.

“The Cyberpunk 2077 universe is full of memorable stories that make people’s hearts beat faster. With this novel, we’re proud and excited that fans will have another great opportunity to dive deeper and explore what Night City has to offer,” said Jan Rosner, Business Development Director, CD PROJEKT RED.

Orbit Senior Editor Bradley Englert said, “I’m thrilled that we’ll be joining CD PROJEKT RED in the publication of their first Cyberpunk 2077 novel. They’ve crafted an incredible setting with Night City. It’s a neon-drenched nightmare that’s a blast to explore in the video game, in the animated series Edgerunners, and now in the novel No Coincidence. But it’s not only Night City that pulls us into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, it’s the characters who populate the city and manage to scrape out a living (or look down from their towering monoliths) that really shine. Everyone has a favorite character from the game, and you’re going to find some new ones to love when you meet the crew of No Coincidence. And like everything else in Night City, what you expect is not what you’re going to get. It’s a thrill ride of a novel.”

About CD PROJEKT RED

CD PROJEKT RED is a game development studio founded in 2002. It develops and publishes video games for personal computers and video game consoles. The studio’s flagship titles include The Witcher series of games, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, and the futuristic AAA role-playing game — Cyberpunk 2077, upon which the Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, created by CD PROJEKT RED and Studio Trigger, is based. Together with GOG.COM, a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

About Orbit US

Orbit in the US is a division of Hachette Book Group, comprising the Orbit and Redhook imprints. Launched in 2007, the Orbit imprint has established itself as one of the market-leading SFF imprints in the US, and the fastest-growing imprint in the field. Orbit US authors include New York Times bestsellers Joe Abercrombie, Iain M. Banks, James S.A. Corey, Alix E. Harrow, N.K. Jemisin, Ann Leckie, Kim Stanley Robinson, Andrzej Sapkowski, Brent Weeks, and Hannah Whitten.

About Orbit UK

Orbit in the UK is the science fiction and fantasy imprint of Little, Brown Book Group. Launched in 1974, it is one of the leading SFF imprints in the UK. Orbit UK authors include Sunday Times and international bestsellers Iain M. Banks, Terry Brooks, Jim Butcher, Trudi Canavan, M.R. Carey, James S.A. Corey, N.K. Jemisin, Robert Jordan, Ann Leckie, Kim Stanley Robinson, Anthony Ryan and Brent Weeks.

About Hachette Book Group

Hachette Book Group is a leading U.S. general-interest book publisher made up of dozens of esteemed imprints within the publishing groups Grand Central Publishing, Hachette Audio, Hachette Nashville, Little, Brown and Company, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, Orbit, Perseus Books, and Workman Publishing. We also provide custom distribution, fulfillment, and sales services to other publishing companies. We are committed to diversity in our company and our publishing programs, and to fostering a culture of inclusion for all our employees and authors. We are proud to be part of Hachette Livre, the world’s third-largest trade and educational publisher. Learn more at hachettebookgroup.com.

About Hachette UK

Hachette UK is the UK’s second largest publishing group, with 10 autonomous publishing divisions and over 50 imprints with a rich and diverse history. We are also the market leader in e-books and publish a range of bestsellers in audio format, the fastest growing part of our business. Our award-winning adult publishing divisions are Orion, Little, Brown, John Murray Press, Hodder & Stoughton, Headline, Quercus, Bookouture and Octopus. Hachette Children’s Group publishes a diverse range of books for children of all ages and Hodder Education is a market leader in resources for both primary and secondary schools.