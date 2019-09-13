HBG Big News This Week: September 9-13, 2019

Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of September 9-13, 2019:

Bestseller news: The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt (Back Bay/LB) tops the NYT Print Paperback Fiction bestseller list for a third consecutive week, and David Baldacci’s The Whole Truth (GCP) debuts this week at #13 on the Print Paperback Fiction bestseller list. HBG has 18 books on the NYT list and our distribution clients have eight books on the list. See attached recap for all of our titles on the NYT, USA Today and ABA Indie bestseller lists.

Major release: Neil Patrick Harris was busy promoting his new novel, The Magic Misfits: The Minor Third (LBYR) this week, making national television appearances on NBC’s Today Show and Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, CBS’s Rachael Ray Show and Late, Late Show with James Corden, and a BUILD Series interview, as well as interviews on NPR’s Here & Now, a SiriusXM Radio Tour, a USA Today feature, and much more. Harris is doing major in-store and offsite events, speaking to sold-out crowds of 500-1500 attendees, in Northvale NJ, at the Library of Congress in DC, in Dallas TX, El Dorado Hill CA, and Portland OR.

Dazzling debut: Alix E. Harrow’s debut novel The Ten Thousand Doors of January (Redhook) is a B&N Discover pick, an Indie Next selection for September, and one of Amazon’s Top Ten books of the month across all genres (it’s also our September Hachette Reads pick, so grab a copy if you haven’t already). The novel is included in the Big Books of the Fall lists on HuffPost, Pop Sugar, Vox, Book Riot, SyFy Wire, Hypable, Ars Technica, and Goodreads (where it’s included on a phenomenal 40k shelves), and received extensive blog and podcast coverage.

Indie Next Picks: Susannah Cahalan’s The Great Pretender (GCP) and Jenny Slate’s Little Weirds (LB) both made the November 2019 Indie Next list.

Pinckley Prize: Megan Abbott, whose most recent novel is Give Me Your Hand (LB), won the Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction for a Distinguished Body of Work. Launched in 2012 by the Women’s National Book Association of New Orleans to honor founding member Diana Pinckley, who was a longtime crime fiction columnist for the New Orleans Times- Picayune as well as a civic activist.

Amazon Fall Picks: Amazon’s new Fall Reading Preview features 20 “Fall Blockbusters,” and six HBG blockbusters made the list – Michael Connelly’s The Night Fire (LB), James Patterson’s Criss Cross and The 19th Christmas (LB), Elin Hilderbrand’s What Happens in Paradise (LB), and David Baldacci’s A Minute to Midnight (GCP). We also have many editors’ picks in additional categories, see the full list here.