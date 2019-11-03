HBG Big News This Week: October 28-November 1, 2019

Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of October 28-November 1, 2019:

#1 Bestsellers: The Night Fire by Michael Connelly (LB) debuts this week at #1 on both the New York Times Print Hardcover Fiction & Combined P+E Fiction bestseller lists AND at #1 on the USA Today bestseller list! Chris Colfer’s A Tale of Magic… (LBYR) holds on tight to the #1 slot on the NYT Middle Grade Hardcover list for the fourth consecutive week. Also, making strong debuts on the New York Times bestseller list this week are Orbit’s The Burning White by Brent Weeks (#11 on Print Hardcover Fiction, #4 on Combined P&E, and #6 on USA Today); and Little, Brown Sparks’ Food: What the Heck Should I Cook? by Mark Hyman (#5 on Advice, How-to, & Misc; #22 on USA Today). Overall, HBG has 20 titles on the NYT list this week; our client publishers have seven books on the list.

Major releases: we have an awesome array of big books going on sale next week, each with major publicity, marketing, and sales campaigns – Susannah Cahalan’s propulsive The Great Pretender (GCP), Acid for the Children by Flea, with a foreword by Patti Smith (GCP), Lindy West’s wickedly funny The Witches Are Coming (Hachette Books), legendary musician Pete Townshend’s debut novel The Age of Anxiety (Hachette Books), comedian Jenny Slate’s irresistible Little Weirds (Little, Brown), Richard Brookhiser’s insightful Give Me Liberty (Basic Books), and Donald Trump Jr’s highly anticipated Triggered (Center Street).

Bluebonnet Award: the Texas Library Association announced the 2020 – 2021 Bluebonnet Award List this week and LBYR has one title on the list, Rhett Miller and Dan Santat’s No More Poems!Just 20 titles are culled from over 500 books, read and evaluated by educators across the state. This is the third year in a row LBYR has made it onto this prestigious and very influential list.