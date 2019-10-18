HBG Big News This Week: October 14-18, 2019

Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of October 14-18, 2019:

#1 Bestsellers: We have two NYT Bestsellers debuting at #1 this week, with The 19th Christmas by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (LB; Print HC Fiction + Combined P&E Fiction) and Movies (And Other Things) by Shea Serrano (Twelve; Advice, How-To & Misc)! Also, LBYR’s A Tale of Magic… by Chris Colfer holds onto #1 on the Middle Grade Hardcover bestseller list for the second consecutive week. Other debuts this week include LB’s What Happens in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand (#3, Print HC Fiction + #2, Combined P&E Fiction ) and GCP’s Redemption by David Baldacci (#3, Trade Fiction). Overall, HBG has 19 titles and our client publishers have 5 books on the list.

Hachette Go!: on Monday, Hachette Books Publisher Mary Ann Naples announced the launch of Hachette Go!, a new health, wellness, and prescriptive nonfiction imprint, with first titles coming in March 2020. Books and authors on the Hachette Go! list will provide inspiration and real impetus to life change in work, home, health, inspiration, food, and more. Publishers Weeklyannounced the news in a cover wraparound feature – read here to learn more about this exciting addition to our publishing programs.

Nobel Prize: Congratulations to PublicAffairs authors Abhijit V. Banerjee and Esther Duflo, winners of the Nobel Prize in Economics! While the honor is largely based on their groundbreaking research into global poverty featured in their 2011 book Poor Economics, the timing could not be better for their new book Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems (PublicAffairs, November 12). The New York Times Sunday Review will run an original essay by the authors on 10/27, and the Guardian (UK) will run an essay in early November. NPR’s Planet Money will do an extensive interview with the authors about their work, and additional interviews on PBS, MSNBC, CNN, NPR, and Democracy Now are in the works.

Dove Award: Breakthrough, the motion picture based on Joyce Smith’s book of the same title published by FaithWords, won the 2019 Dove Award for Inspirational Film of the Year. The Dove Awards were introduced in 1969 and honor excellence in Christian Music (with additional award categories in video and film).

Washington State Book Award: Ijeoma Oluo’s So You Want to Talk about Race (Seal Press; paperback 9/24) is the winner of the Washington State Book Award for nonfiction. Read more about the award in the Seattle Times.

LibraryReads picks: the librarian community selects ten books each month that they’re extremely passionate about, and two of the ten for November are from HBG – Jenny Slate’s Little Weirdsfrom Little, Brown (“Step into the kaleidoscope rainbow twirling brain of this brilliant genius poetic comedian and enjoy the ride!” raves one librarian fan) and Lindy West’s The Witches Are Coming from Hachette Books (“articulate, succinct, powerful and reverberates deeply and profoundly,” cheers another). You can find more information on the LibraryReads website here.