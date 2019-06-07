HBG Big News This Week: June 3-7, 2019

Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of June 3-7, 2019:

Bestseller news: debuting on the New York Times bestseller list this week are Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci (GCP) at #7 on the Print Paperback Trade Fiction & The 18th Abduction by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (LB) at #8 on the Audio Monthly Fiction lists. HBG’s distribution clients have five books on the New York Times list this week. See attached recap for all of our titles on the NYT list, as well as USA Today and ABA Indie lists.

LAMBDA Award: Darnell Moore won a LAMBDA Literary Award for his memoir No Ashes in the Fire: Coming of Age Black & Free in America (Bold Type) in the category of Gay Memoir/Biography. For over 30 years, the Lambda Literary Awards (the “Lammys”) have identified and honored the best lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender books.

Patterson honored: this week James Patterson was inducted into the NYS Writers Hall of Fame. Michael Pietsch introduced Jim at the ceremony, and our author was in great company – other 2019 inductees include noted writers Jennifer Egan, Doris Kearns Goodwin, and Larry Kramer, as well as three deceased writers: William Cullen Bryant, Richard Peck, and Ntozake Shange.

TV news: Imagine Kids & Family, a division of Imagine Entertainment, has won the rights to develop James Patterson’s Max Einstein books as an animated series. Variety announced the deal in an exclusive story. Imagine Entertainment chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will executive produce along with Imagine Kids & Family president Stephanie Sperber, Patterson, and James Patterson Entertainment president Bill Robinson.

Amazon Picks: Ryan Leigh Dostie’s Formation: A Woman’s Memoir of Stepping Out of Line (GCP) is an Amazon Editor’s Top 10 Pick for June. HBG titles were selected in wide variety of categories, see attached for the complete list.

B&N Picks: Barnes & Noble’s picks for June include Unsolved by James Patterson (LB), Summer of ’69 by Elin Hilderbrand (LB), and Lethal White by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland).