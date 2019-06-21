HBG Big News This Week: June 17-21, 2019

Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of June 17-21, 2019:

Industry news: Five members of the publishing and bookselling industry appeared Tuesday at hearings being conducted by the U.S. Trade Representative over the Trump administration’s proposal to impose a 25% tariff on $300 billion of goods imported from China, including books. Learn more about the issues and the hearings here.

Bestseller news: HBG has 12 books on the New York Times list, and our distribution clients have seven books on the list.

Major launch: Elin Hilderbrand kicked off publication week for her new novel The Summer of ’69 (LB) with appearances on CBS This Morning and Good Day New York and a great feature interview in New York magazine, among other coverage. And more fun news announced this week – Hulu will develop a new series based on Elin’s novels, which Andre and Maria Jacquemetton will write and executive produce, with Elin also executive producing. The Jacquemettons’ previous credits include The Romanoffs, Mad Men, and Star Trek: Enterprise.

Pushkin Prize: Serhii Plokhy’s Chernobyl (Basic Books) has won the Pushkin House’s 2019 Russian Book Prize. “Chernobyl stands out as a well-researched and well-written masterpiece on an event of momentous importance,” wrote the judges.

PBS Book Club: Luis Urrea’s The House of Broken Angels (LB/Back Bay) has been selected as the July Book Club Pick for the PBS NewsHour/New York Times Book Club Now Read This.