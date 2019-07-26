HBG Big News This Week: July 22-26, 2019

Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of July 22-26 2019:

Bestsellers: HBG has 10 titles on the New York Times list this week, and our distribution clients have six books on the list.

Booker Prize: Chigozie Obioma’s An Orchestra of Minorities (LB) is longlisted for the 2019 Booker Prize. Full list is here. Shortlist to be announced on Sept. 3.

CWA Dagger Award: Luke Jennings has been shortlisted for the prestigious CWA Ian Fleming Steel Dagger Award, sponsored by the Crime Writers Association. BBC America’s hit show Killing Eve (inspired by Jennings’ series, published by Mulholland) has received nine Emmy nominations. Check out this The New York Post interview with Jennings about adapting and casting the show.

Center For Fiction Prize: Joe Wilkins’ Fall Back Down When I Die (LB) has been named to the longlist for the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize. The 2019 Short List will be announced in September and the winner will be announced in December.

New England Book Awards: Ryan Leigh Dostie’s Formation (GCP) is a finalist for the 2019 New England Book Awards, sponsored by the New England Independent Booksellers Association.

LBYR TV news: HBO Max, a new streaming service, announced that they will air a 10-episode Gossip Girl spinoff series. No exact premiere date has been set, but HBO Max will launch in Spring 2020. The news has been picked up by Variety, E!, People, and many other media outlets.