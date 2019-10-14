Hachette Books Introduces Hachette Go–A New Imprint Dedicated to Books that Change Our Lives Every Day

New York–October 14, 2019

Mary Ann Naples, VP and Publisher of Hachette Books, announced today the launch of a new imprint under the Hachette Books name. Hachette Go will feature exciting and motivating books that will help readers change their lives for the better. Hachette Go will uphold the Hachette Books tradition of publishing meaningful and bold nonfiction voices, and will do so across many categories including health, inspiration, food, psychology, self-help, and work.

Hachette Go will launch officially in March 2020 with a full list of bright and inspiring authors including NBC-TV Today’s Al Roker, FOX-TV The Real’s Loni Love, leading women’s empowerment and business coach Gina DeVee, award-wining Atlantic staff writer Olga Kazhan, beloved cookbook author Pamela Salzman, and many more. Hachette Go’s mission is to publish the boldest voices in the health and self-improvement spaces, and to make positive life change accessible to everyone.

In all Hachette Go books, readers will find practical and prescriptive elements that will not only inspire them to take action in their lives but also compel them to seek change, invest in themselves, and share their growth and experiences with others. Hachette Go authors will stand out in the marketplace and every book will find its audience – and grow new audiences – via strong marketing and publicity campaigns and partnerships.

VP and Publisher Mary Ann Naples says “For me, books genuinely do change my life every day. We all know that change is hard and it’s my hope that the books and authors on the Hachette Go list can inspire that moment of breakthrough that allows change – and ultimately growth – to happen. I want readers everywhere to ask themselves ‘where do I want to go?’ and to be able to find the answers they’ve been looking for on the Hachette Go list.”

About Hachette Books:

Hachette Books is an imprint of Perseus Books, a part of the Hachette Book Group, Inc., whose objective is to publish meaningful and provocative nonfiction. Hachette Books presents the leading writers in narrative nonfiction, business, science, history, health and wellness, pop culture, sports, and humor under two imprints: Hachette Books and Hachette Go. Hachette Book Group is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre, the third largest trade and educational publisher in the world.

Visit hachettego.com to meet the team and learn more.