Hachette Book Group to distribute National Geographic

Hachette Book Group (HBG) announced today that they have signed an agreement to sell and distribute National Geographic Partners’ physical adult and children’s books. Already the country’s largest distributor of client publishers, HBG’s new partnership with National Geographic further strengthens its distribution business. The agreement takes effect October 1, 2020 and covers all global trade book markets with some exceptions in certain international territories.

Hachette Book Group’s Vice President of Business Development, Todd McGarity, said, “I have long admired National Geographic’s vibrant publishing program, and have been impressed by their ability to outpace the trade market and grow their book business. As a premier brand, their publishing program fits our strategic vision for distributing a small number of large, innovative publishers, and we couldn’t be more excited to help them expand and thrive.”

“Hachette has consistently published many of the most notable bestselling authors. Their leadership within the industry along with their robust distribution business, make this an exciting partnership and growth opportunity for National Geographic Books. We look forward to a strong future together,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager at National Geographic Partners, Hector Sierra.

About Hachette Book Group

Hachette Book Group is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre (a Lagardère company), the third-largest trade and educational publisher in the world. HBG is made up of seven publishing groups: Little, Brown and Company; Little, Brown Books for Young Readers; Grand Central Publishing; Perseus Books; Orbit; Hachette Nashville; and Hachette Audio. HBG also provides a wide range of custom distribution, fulfillment, digital, and sales services to third party publishers, including ABRAMS, Chronicle Books, Disney Book Group, Hachette UK, Kids Can Press, Lonely Planet, Marvel, Moleskine, Phaidon Press, Phoenix International Publications (pikids), Quarto Publishing Group, and Yen Press.

About National Geographic Partners

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 132 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.