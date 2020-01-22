Hachette Audio & Wisdomfeed/Better Listen! Announce Partnership

New York, NY – January 21, 2020

Hachette Audio is pleased to announce a new partnership with WisdomFeed/BetterListen!, a publisher of popular inspirational audio works. Select titles from WisdomFeed’s proprietary content will be made available in both the retail and library markets for the first time ever in collaboration with Hachette Audio.

The new WisdomFeed imprint from BetterListen! represents a partnership with Hachette featuring highly curated, newly released titles, including those from mindfulness pioneer Jon Kabat-Zinn, best-selling author Dr. Bernie Siegel, entrepreneur & founder of Collectible Exchange Brandon Steiner, and the esteemed Jungian analyst Marion Woodman.

BetterListen!’s current list of publications represents some of the best-known names in the fields of Spirituality, Mindfulness, Wellness, and Religion. As the partnership develops, new voices will be added to the WisdomFeed imprint of curated offerings and this preeminent list of authors, to be distributed to the retail and library markets by Hachette Audio.

On January 21, 2020, the partnership will officially launch with the release of fourteen titles to all major digital audiobook retailers. Notably, Voices of History Israel will be released in full, featuring rare, English language, previously unheard stories, from the Holocaust and World War II through the pioneering years and the creation of the modern Jewish state.

These never-before-digitally-released audio programs feature original interviews recorded throughout the 1970’s by educator & dramatist Dr. Samuel J. Citron. Over the course of ten years of painstaking work, Citron drew out personal accountings of the significant and sometimes surprising events collected in Voices of History Israel. Those interviewed include former Israeli Prime Ministers David Ben Gurion, Golda Meir and Menachem Begin, Presidents Yitzhak Navon and Ezer Weizman, archeologist Yigael Yadin and statesman Abba Eban, among many others.

Anthony Goff, SVP & Publisher of Hachette Audio, said, “With our continued focus on non-fiction growth, and audio original content, I’m excited to bring the timeless wisdom and timely advice of WisdomFeed and BetterListen! audio to the retail and library channels for the first time. These titles are a perfect fit to complement the Hachette Audio catalog, and expose a new generation of listeners to classic, time-tested, original, and historic content and wisdom from some of the masters in the field.”

Steve Stein, host of the StreetSmart Wisdom Podcast and CEO/founder of BetterListen LLC and WisdomFeed, added: “We are extremely excited to expand our reach and increase accessibility to the work of our inspiring authors with the incredible infrastructure of Hachette Audio. As we evolve and turn the corner on the decade we are excited to execute on our mission to bring Timeless Wisdom to Digital Natives.”

TITLES LAUNCHING 1/21/20:

VOICES OF HISTORY ISRAEL: THE COMPLETE SET

9781549157783 | 27 hours | $49.98/$62.98

VOICES OF HISTORY ISRAEL: THE PIONEERING YEARS (#1)

Ami, Hazanoff, Nathanson, Meir, Harari | 9781549157806 | 2.5 hours | $19.98/$24.98 CAN

VOICES OF HISTORY ISRAEL: BUILDING THE LAND (#2)

Gurion, Weitz, Ami, Tsur, Bussel, Paran, Levine, Nevo | 9781549157820 | 3.25 hours | $19.98/$24.98 CAN

VOICES OF HISTORY ISRAEL: A COUNTRY WITH ITS INSTITUTIONS (#3)

Goren, Eban, Harman, Landau, Mann, Kaspi, Pessin, Sister Selma, Weisgal

9781549157844 | 3.75 hours | $19.98/$24.98 CAN

VOICES OF HISTORY ISRAEL: BIRTH OF A STATE (#4)

Amir, Friedland, Gurion, Yadin, Gross, Gross, Joseph, Veterans, Weizman

9781549157875 | 3.5 hours | $19.98/$24.98 CAN

VOICES OF HISTORY ISRAEL: DEFENDING ISRAEL (#5)

Ben-Zvi, Sneh, Begin, Allon, Aboulafia, Auerbach, Gildesgame, Aaronsohn, Dushkin

9781549157899 | 4 hours | $19.98/$24.98 CAN

VOICES OF HISTORY ISRAEL: THE HOLOCAUST (#6)

Riklis, Meed, Nadich, Hausner, Kraft, Melchior, Munk, Secher | 9781549157912 | 3 hours | $19.98/$24.98 CAN

VOICES OF HISTORY ISRAEL: THE SIX DAY WAR AND AFTER (#7)

Koenigstein, Kollek, Herzog, Gur | 9781549157936 | 2.25 hours | $19.98/$24.98 CAN

VOICES OF HISTORY ISRAEL: TRAILBLAZERS AND HEROES (#8)

Muszkat, Wittmann, Stern, Rabia, Kagan, Navon | 9781549157950 | 2.25 hours | $19.98/$24.98 CAN

VOICES OF HISTORY ISRAEL: ARCHEOLOGY (#9)

Yadin, Riklis, Duvdevani, Haggag, Avigad, Mazar | 9781549157974 | 2.5 hours | $19.98/$24.98 CAN

STOP SELLING AND START SOLVING WITH BRANDON STEINER

Brandon Steiner | 9781549158018 | 1 hour | $9.98/$12.98 CAN

HEALING, LAUGHTER AND MIRACLES

Bernie Siegel MD | 9781549158032 | 1 hour | $11.98/$15.98 CAN

MINDFULNESS IN THE DIGITAL AGE

Jon Kabat-Zinn | 9781549155819 | 1.75 hours | $13.98/$18.98 CAN

MARION WOODMAN COMPILATION

Marion Woodman | 9781549158063 | 5.5 hours | $24.98/$30.98 CAN

About WisdomFeed/BetterListen!

WisdomFeed(TM) a wellness and lifestyle brand, is a new audio imprint of BetterListen! LLC. We are a trusted and credible source for quality inspiration. At BetterListen! LLC and WisdomFeed we create, produce and distribute media for people to live their life better. Our mission is to bring ancient wisdom down to StreetLevel and to Digital Natives. Our spoken word audio programs, online courses and community are a destination on the web where we feature some of the world’s outstanding thinkers, educators, authors, and thought leaders.

About Hachette Book Group

Hachette Book Group is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre, the third-largest trade and educational publisher in the world. Hachette Audio is a publisher of a variety of popular genres in audio form, which matches HBG material with talented actors, composers, and producers to find its fullest expression. Their audiobooks are primarily based on material published in print and online by Grand Central Publishing, Little, Brown and Company, FaithWords, Center Street, Orbit, JIMMY Patterson, Hachette Books, Black Dog & Leventhal, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, and Perseus, and have been recognized for the highest quality of content and production with numerous GRAMMY, Audie, Listen Up! And Earphone awards. Unabridged and abridged titles are available on CD and as digital downloads.

