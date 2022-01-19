Grand Central Publishing to Publish Essay Collection by Actor, Podcaster, and Comedian Tom Segura

New York, NY— January 19, 2022

Grand Central Publishing is excited to announce the upcoming publication of I’D LIKE TO PLAY ALONE, PLEASE, by actor and comedian Tom Segura, with a publication date on June 14, 2022. Suzanne O’Neill, VP, Executive Editor of Grand Central Publishing, acquired North American rights to the book from Richard Abate from 3 Arts Entertainment. The book will be published simultaneously in hardcover, e-book and an audio edition, read by the author, by Hachette Audio.

Of writing the book, Tom Segura said, “I am really excited to release this book. I learned how to read last year and now I am writing far beyond what my teachers thought I was capable of. I just really hope the book makes people laugh.”

Tom Segura is known for his twisted takes and irreverent comedic voice. But after a few years of crazy tours and churning out podcasts weekly, all while parenting two young children, he desperately needs a second to himself. It’s not that he hates his friends and family — he’s not a monster — he’s just beat, which is why his son’s (ruthless) first full sentence, “I’d like to play alone, please,” has since become his mantra.

In this collection of stories, Tom combines his signature curmudgeonly humor with a revealing look at some of the ridiculous situations that shaped him and the ludicrous characters who always seem to seek him out. The stories feature hilarious anecdotes about Tom’s time on the road, including some surreal encounters with celebrities at airports; his unfiltered South American family; the trials and tribulations of parenting young children with bizarrely morbid interests; and, perhaps most memorably, experiences with his dad who, like any good Baby Boomer father, loved to talk about his bowel movements and share graphic Vietnam stories at inappropriate moments. All of this is enough to make anyone want some peace and quiet.

I’D LIKE TO PLAY ALONE, PLEASE will have readers laughing out loud and nodding in agreement with Segura’s message: in a world where everyone is increasingly insane, sometimes you just need to be alone

Tom Segura is a comedian originally from Cincinnati, Ohio. Well known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog, Disgraceful, Completely Normal, and Mostly Stories, Segura has also made feature film appearances that include Instant Family, Countdown, Flinch, and The Opening Act, among others. Tom is one of the top selling touring acts in the world, having sold hundreds of thousands of tickets on multiple international tours. Additionally, he co-hosts two of the most popular comedy podcasts, “Your Mom’s House,” with his wife, comedian Christina P. and “Two Bears, One Cave” with fellow comedian Bert Kreischer. Segura also produces multiple podcasts under his YMH Studios brand.

About Grand Central:

Grand Central is the flagship imprint of Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group. Publishing approximately 85 titles per year in hardcover, trade paperback, mass market paperback, e-book and audio formats, Grand Central is home to many well-known and debut authors of blockbuster thrillers, award-winning literary novels, popular fiction, intimate memoirs, revelatory pop culture autobiographies and histories, and critically acclaimed narrative nonfiction on topics from true crime to popular science and almost everything in between.

About Grand Central Publishing:

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, reaches a diverse audience through hardcover, trade paperback and mass market books and e-books that cater to every kind of reader. Our imprints are GCP Balance, Forever and Forever Yours, Grand Central Publishing, Legacy Lit, and Twelve.

About Hachette Book Group:

Hachette Book Group is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre (a Lagardère company), the third-largest trade and educational publisher in the world. HBG is made up of eight publishing groups: Little, Brown and Company; Little, Brown Books for Young Readers; Grand Central Publishing; Perseus Books; Orbit; Hachette Nashville; Workman Publishing; and Hachette Audio.