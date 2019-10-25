Daisy Blackwell Hutton Joins Hachette Book Group as Publisher of Hachette Nashville

New York, NY—October 25, 2019

Michael Pietsch, CEO of Hachette Book Group, announced today that Daisy Blackwell Hutton will join Hachette Book Group (HBG) as Vice President and Publisher of the Hachette Nashville division. Hutton will join HBG on November 11 and will be a member of the company’s Executive Management Board.

In her new role, Hutton will lead Hachette Nashville’s publishing programs at its three imprints, FaithWords, Center Street, and Worthy Publishing. She will work with the imprints’ editorial teams on their excellent roster of authors and focus on expanding and deepening that roster, guiding acquisitions and list development for the division. Hutton will be responsible for growing sales and creating marketing strategies that appeal to the Christian, inspirational, and conservative markets and beyond, while identifying new business opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Hutton comes to HBG from HarperCollins Christian Publishing, where she has worked since 2012 in the role of Vice President and Publisher. Most recently she oversaw W Publishing, a commercial nonfiction imprint of Thomas Nelson (acquired by HarperCollins in 2012), working with New York Times bestselling authors Chip Gaines, Dr. David Jeremiah, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Kathie Lee Gifford, and Rory Feek. Prior to her role at W Publishing, Hutton was Vice President and Publisher of Thomas Nelson Zondervan Fiction, working with New York Times-bestselling authors Max Lucado, Terri Blackstock, Rachel Hauck, and Lis Wiehl, among others. Before these publishing roles, Hutton had more than a decade of experience in licensing, export sales, and subsidiary and foreign rights.

Michael Pietsch said, “Daisy brings to Hachette Nashville a deep understanding of the faith-based, inspirational, and conservative political book markets, combined with a passion for partnering with authors, and proven ability to grow business lines. I’m confident that she will build in exciting ways upon the successful program created by Rolf Zettersten and his talented editorial, marketing, publicity and design teams. I’m looking forward to working with Daisy as she leads and inspires the Hachette Nashville team, expands the business, and brings new voices to the group’s imprints. Her voice and perspective will be a welcome addition to HBG’s Executive Management Board.”

“I am honored to join the team at Hachette. I have long admired the organization’s publishing culture and look very much forward to contributing my own vision and effort to the amazing program that Rolf Zettersten and the Nashville team have created.”