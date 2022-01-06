Meet Our Editorial Team

Sam Brody

I consider myself a hopeless romantic, so it’s no surprise that after an agglomeration of publishing gigs, I joined the Forever team in 2019. I’m particularly drawn to the paranormal and fantastic, as well as historical-set romance, and consider me smitten for retellings, rom-coms with an exciting hook or a modern twist, and fiction (contemporary or historical) from underrepresented genders and queer voices. When not reading, I can be found singing as if life were a musical or fantasizing about my future win on The Great British Bake-Off.

Madeleine Colavita

As a romance reader, I’m a bit of a late-bloomer, having not discovered the genre until I was a publishing intern. But I’ve been making up for lost time, consuming every happily-ever-after I can get my hands on. Since joining the Forever team in 2013, I’ve had the pleasure of working with many bestselling and critically acclaimed writers, and I’m on the lookout for more smart, beautifully written romances, especially those that feature realistic female friendships and swoon-worthy heroes. I love fresh takes on popular/classic tropes and characters that make me laugh. Voice-y romantic comedies are also a favorite. When not helping my authors craft HEAs, I enjoy baking, watching old movies, and needlepointing Christmas ornaments.

Sabrina Flemming

After graduating from Georgia State University’s creative writing program and gaining editorial experience with publishing internships, I landed in my role as an Editorial Assistant in the Forever team in 2019. I’m a big lover of romance books that have paranormal characters, explore cultural identities, contain plenty of steam, or all of the above. When I’m not reading, I’m coming up with new dinner recipes in the kitchen or watching my latest K-drama obsession.

Leah Hultenschmidt

I like to say I started my publishing career at age four at my local library, where I insisted on “helping organize” the children’s section…by color. I joined the Forever team as Editorial Director in 2013, and I’m currently acquiring commercial women’s fiction and romance. My titles run the gamut from Regency romance to laugh-out-loud romantic comedies, from heart-wrenching women’s fiction to light beach reads. Some of my current bestselling authors include Grace Burrowes, Helena Hunting, Abby Jimenez, Natasha Lester, and Farrah Rochon. When not reading, I’m happiest travel planning, crafting, or tending my terrace garden.

Alex Logan

My local librarian let me borrow Phyllis A. Whitney and Victoria Holt novels way before they were age-appropriate so this is what romance meant for me and why I expected to edit lots of romantic suspense. But life is full of surprises, and it turns out that I am most often the editor for clean and wholesome small-town romance from USA Today bestselling authors Debbie Mason, Hope Ramsay, Annie Rains, and Melinda Curtis. I also edit women’s fiction, rom-coms, thrillers, and psychological suspense. As I write this, I’m looking forward to two upcoming historical novels by authors Kelly Bowen, Jaclyn Goldis and Tammye Huf and rom-coms from Annie Serano and Alison Bliss. I’m drawn to manuscripts with strong, commercial hooks and fast-moving, clever plots. Please send them my way!

Kirsiah McNamara

Growing up, I was that kid who spent more time reading in class than listening to my teachers. Fast forward to today and I still love reading, having joined the Forever and Grand Central Publishing teams in 2017. I’m looking for stories that make me feel ALL the feels, with characters I connect with and who jump off the page, ranging from historical fiction to contemporary romance to heart-wrenching women’s fiction that linger with you well after you’ve closed the book. And between you and me, if there’s that spark of magic in the story, all the better. When I’m not reading, you’ll find me playing video games, writing, and exploring new crafts.

Amy Pierpont

As Editor-in-Chief of the Forever and Forever Yours imprints, I have the enviable position of working in a world filled with love, laughter, and happily-ever-after! I’m always on the lookout for a magnetic voice and a story that draws me in from the very first page, and I’m particularly interested in acquiring women’s fiction (both contemporary and historical), rom-com, small-town romance, and paranormal. A story that can make me laugh as well as cry will always win my heart!

Ambriah Underwood

Junessa Viloria

My love for books began in the most cliché way: reading my mother’s romances under the covers late at night—at probably too young of an age. I’m the newest member of the Forever team, but I spent over a decade at Penguin Random House where I worked with many New York Times and USA Today bestselling authors. I enjoy all HEAs—from sweet to funny, thrilling to sexy—as well as stories that highlight women’s relationships and experiences, both modern and historical. I’m drawn to stories that make me feel things, whether they make me laugh out loud or want to sob. I am looking for all genres of romance and commercial women’s fiction, particularly fun rom-coms with unique hooks, and emotional stories about family, sisterhood, and friendships.

