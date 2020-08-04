Forever Open Submissions: FAQ

What should my submission include?

The body of the email should be your query or pitch letter. Please include an introduction to yourself and your work. Let us know if you are writing romance (identify the genre, such as rom-com, paranormal, historical, suspense, etc) or women’s fiction and give us a brief sense of what it’s about. As a Word doc or Rich Text File (.rft), please attach the first three chapters of your manuscript and a two- to five-page synopsis of the full story.

When can I expect to hear back on my submission?

Forever editors will respond to submissions within 90 days.

What format does Forever publish in?

We publish books in mass market and trade paperback format with accompanying ebook and often audio editions through Hachette Audio.

Are you open to unagented non-BIPOC submissions?

At this time, our open submissions are exclusive to BIPOC writers—those who are Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Asian, Middle Eastern, or otherwise identify as a Person of Color. Be sure to check back as we will have rolling open-submission calls with opportunities for more writers in the future.

Is there a deadline to submit?

No. We will continue to accept unagented BIPOC submissions as they come in.

I still have questions. How can I reach you?

If your question hasn’t been addressed here, please email us at forever submissions@hbgusa.com. You can also follow Forever on social media for general news and updates about our books, giveaways, and other special events, for writers and readers. You can find us @ReadForeverPub on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.