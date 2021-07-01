Family Reads: Let’s Celebrate Spring!
Let’s Celebrate Spring!
Spring has sprung! As you wait for those May flowers on rainy April days, celebrate the season with your whole family in the best way possible – with books!
To Share
Explore the water, land, and air around us with this entertaining and informative look at our magnificent planet.
Learn how your experiments, activities, and everyday actions can help save the environment.
For Your Kids
For Teens
A girl makes a secret sacrifice to the faerie king in this lush New York Times bestselling fantasy by author Holly Black.
For Kids
Wall-E meets Hatchet in this New York Times bestselling illustrated middle-grade novel from Caldecott Honor winner Peter Brown.
For Little Kids
New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr captures the beauty of Spring with his signature blend of kid-friendly art and text in this sweet book about the wonders of a season.
For Babies
A spring-themed board book that includes bunnies, chicks, and more while teaching toddlers about basic shapes.
For You
From houseplants and succulents to container gardens and vegetable patches!
Track your gardening progress and plot your growing dreams in this charming, cheeky plant journal.