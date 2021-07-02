Family Activities For A Very Different Summer
Activities For Family
Here are a few activities to enjoy with your loved ones while staying in.
Author Grace Lin Is Teaching Kids To Draw At Home
So far Lin has posted six videos on her Youtube channel to keep kids learning.
Storytime With Bill Videos
Watch. Giggle. Repeat. Join Bill from Little, Brown Young Readers for storytime, as he reads aloud kid-favorite (and grown-up-approved) picture books!
Easy, fun, and provides hours of art-full fun!
Have the crayons ready and get creative with Ed Emberely’s drawing books for all ages!