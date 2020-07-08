Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

6 Romance Ebook Deals $2.99 – $8.99

 

The You I Never Knew

by

A successful single mom returns home to Montana for a chance to save her relationships with her estranged father, distant teenage son, and a long lost love in this heartfelt novel from #1 New York Times bestselling author Susan Wiggs.

Count to Ten

by

A fire department lieutenant and a bold, brash detective must team up to investigate a homicide in this tense and romantic thriller.

Ways to Be Wicked

by

Julie Anne Long's trilogy about the three orphaned daughters of a murdered government official continues in this second steamy Regency-era novel.

Silent Scream

by

Four college activists believed they were making a statement, fighting to preserve the environment by burning down a new apartment complex. But they didn't realize that someone was watching in this "intense" and "unforgettable" New York Times bestseller (James Patterson).

A Thousand Tomorrows

by

#1 bestselling author Karen Kingsbury weaves a powerful story of a young couple whose love must face the ultimate challenge.

Sundays at Tiffany's (Bonus Edition)

by

by

The successful but lonely daughter of a powerful New York theater icon falls for her childhood imaginary friend in this touching love story.

