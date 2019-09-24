UN-BAKE-A-BALLS

INGREDIENTS

1 batch any cookie dough (pages 54 to 184), chilled

2 cups any kind of chocolate chips (see suggested combinations below)

2 tablespoons coconut oil

6 tablespoons toppings, like chopped nuts, sprinkles, or mini chips

KRISTEN’S FAVORITE COMBINATIONS

Cake Batter dough (page 76) and white chocolate chips

Peanut Butter dough (page 72) and milk chocolate chips

Signature Chocolate Chip dough (page 60) and dark chocolate chips

Blondies Have More Fun dough (page 228) and butterscotch chips

Brownie Batter dough (page 64) and peanut butter chips

DIRECTIONS

// Use a cookie scoop to portion cookie dough, then roll it between your hands to form a smooth ball. Freeze the balls for 1 hour.

// In a small microwave-safe container, microwave the chocolate chips and coconut oil on 50% power in 30-second increments, stirring well between each increment until melted and smooth. Don’t overheat! Let the chocolate mixture cool slightly, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

// Dip the cookie dough into the chocolate mixture using a fork or toothpick. Let the truffles drain on a wire rack set over waxed paper. Sprinkle with the toppings while the chocolate is still wet. Let the chocolate set for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Add additional decorations if you’d like. Serve the truffles chilled.

// Store the truffles in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 10 days.

Hello, Cookie Dough Safe-to-eat cookie doughs and baked treats from the creator of the world's first edible cookie dough shop



Finally, you can eat cookie dough how you've always craved it: straight from the mixing bowl! In her rule-breaking first book, Kristen Tomlan, the Queen of Cookie Dough, spills her secrets about how to make cookie dough safe-to-eat and all of the best ways to enjoy it. Kristen is sharing 110 decadent recipes--a mix of fan favorites from her famous New York City confectionery and never-before-seen creations--each with an innovative twist.



HELLO, COOKIE DOUGH is filled with recipes for cookie dough lovers at every age and skill level. All 40 flavors, spanning the classic to the wildly creative, are ready to eat off the spatula OR can be baked into perfect, chewy cookies. Kristen's baked creations are equally tempting, with treats like cookie dough-stuffed cinnamon rolls, deep dish skillet cookies, and molten cookie dough cupcakes. Sprinkled throughout are her tips on perfecting your confections plus easy swaps to make the recipes gluten-free or vegan. Since cookie dough is best when shared, Kristen is serving up inspiration for all your party needs, including ideas for baby showers, weddings, ice cream parties, and the all-important girls' night in.



This is the unconventional baking book every person with a sweet tooth will love. Join Kristen on her mission to make cookie dough all about joy, transforming this once-forbidden treat from a "no-no" to HELLO!







Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound

Get More Great Cooking Advice from Grand Central Publishing Life & Style Get More Great Cooking Advice from Grand Central Publishing Life & Style Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use