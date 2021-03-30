Zoë Kors is a sought-after thought leader of intimacy and sexuality. The former Senior Editor and Creative Director of LA Yoga Magazine, she is the resident sex and intimacy coach and contributor at sexual wellness app Coral, and is a contributor to Elephant Journal, MindBodyGreen, Avocado Green Mattress and Fabletics blogs. In addition to a thriving private practice, Zoë offers her services through Center for Relational Healing, which specializes in the treatment of sex addicts and their partners. As a member of the CRH team, Zoë works with clients to reintroduce healthy sexuality and intimacy after the trauma of betrayal. Zoë currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, son, and dog.